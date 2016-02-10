Blakely: Marshawn Lynch "All About That Action Boss"

During Super Bowl 50, Marshawn Lynch of the Seattle Seahawks announced on Twitter that he was “hanging up his cleats” and retiring from the NFL. Nobody was really surprised with the announcement since sources over the last few years have said he has been considering retiring.

The man known as “Beast Mode” did things his way and he didn’t care what anyone thought. He didn’t like talking to media and none of the media in Seattle seemed to care that he didn’t want to talk. The NFL and national media made a big stink about it the last few years. He famously stated during last year’s Super Bowl “I’m here so I won’t get fined” numerous times during media day. He decided to let his play on the field show that “he’s about that action, boss” and nothing else mattered to him.

Lynch brought something special to the Seattle area and all of the 12’s across the country. He brought a hard-nosed work effort that everyone fell in love with. He never shied away from contact and that is why many fans in Seattle, and the NFL in general, fell in love with him.

The “Beast Quake”

Jonathan Ferrey - Getty Images
His first true act as “Beast Mode” happened during the playoffs after the 2010 NFL season. The Seahawks were taking on the defending Super Bowl Champions New Orleans Saints during the Wild Card Round. Clinging to a slim 34-30 lead with less than four minutes to go, Lynch did something special. He rumbled for a 67-yard touchdown to give the Seahawks a 41-30 lead. His touchdown run and the subsequent crowd noise actually cause a small earthquake in the area. If you don’t remember the run or just want to watch it again, click here and watch this gif.

Lynch brought toughness to an organization that many felt lacked it. He inspired his teammates to play their hardest at all times and to never stop fighting for every yard on the field.

Heart and Soul of the Seahawks

Marshawn, in this writer’s opinion, could be considered the heart and soul of the Seahawks since he arrived in Seattle during the 2010 NFL season. He was also the toughest and one of the best rusher in the NFL. From the 2011 NFL season and until the end of the 2014 season, nobody in the league had as many yards or rushing touchdowns then he had. During that four year period, Lynch ran the ball 1,181 times. He gained 5,357 yards on the ground with 48 rushing touchdowns.

To compare him to another great running back let’s take a look at Adrian Peterson’s stats during that time. Peterson carried the ball 856 times, gaining 4,408 yards on the ground and scored 33 rushing touchdowns. Some will say that it isn’t fair to judge the two because Peterson missed four games at the end of 2012 due to injury and missed 15 games in 2014 after being suspended by the league because of legal troubles. Regardless, Lynch should be considered one of the best running backs in the NFL the last four plus years.

Beast Quake 2.0

The Beast had another run late in the 2014 season against the Arizona Cardinals that somewhat mirrored the “beast quake” in January 2011. He broke off a 79-yard touchdown run after breaking several would be tacklers on his way into the endzone. Just watch the video below. It's a thrill to watch over and over again.