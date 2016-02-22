Dallas Cowboys Pass Rush Taking Huge Hits

The Dallas Cowboys pass rush is taking a hit this offseason. Two days ago, 2015 rookie pass rusher Randy Gregory was suspended four games for a failed drug test. It should come as no surprise to the rest of the league as Gregory fell in the draft because of a previous failed drug test. It's becoming clear that this may be habitual, rather than an isolated incident.

The Nebraska product didn't record a sack in 2015, but he did pressure the quarterback consistently (16 times).

Randy Gregory Needed A Full Second Season

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence went from an injury-prone, struggling rookie in 2014 to a productive pass rusher in 2015. Lawrence recorded just 12 tackles and no sacks in his rookie season. He improved immensely the following season compiling 55 total tackles and eight sacks. Much like Lawrence, a full second season could be huge for a young player like Gregory.

Greg Hardy "Done" In Big D

Troubled and controversial defensive end Greg Hardy will not be in Dallas next season. According to Yahoo Sports, Dallas radio host Mike Fisher says the Cowboys won't be bringing back Hardy. This season screams, "I told you so," to the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones brought Hardy in thinking he was the final piece to a championship roster. False, he proved to cause chemistry problems and poor production. He managed just six sacks in 2015. Hardy thinks he's a premier pass rusher and wants to get paid like a premier player, but he's just a decent player that is not worth the trouble. He failed to live up to any expectations and that's why Dallas will not be bringing him back.

The Cowboys will have to rely on its current pass rushers for the forseeable future, unless they draft one. In fact, they have used a second round pick on a pass rusher in back-to-back seasons and may just make it three seasons in a row.

