Projecting The Atlanta Falcons Depth Chart Pre-Draft

With free agency finally over, the Atlanta Falcons now have to assess their roster before this months draft. Recent reports state that head coach Dan Quinn wants Defensive End Vic Beasley to play more at the Linebacker position. Strongside Linebacker was played by Brooks Reed before he was usurped by current Falcon free agent O'Brien Schofield.

Noteable signings

The Falcons made a couple of signings with most notably being Center Alex Mack, Defensive End Derrick Shelby, and Outside Linebacker Courtney Upshaw. Upshaw and Shelby will most certainly help on run downs but will be also featured on passing downs sparringly. Quinn has recently stated he sees Shelby in more of a Nickel DT role. The signing of Alex Mack solidfies the offensive line and it allows them to change Mike Persons position from center back to guard.

Mohammed Sanu will take over as the #2 Wide Receiver and hope to replicate Roddy Whites production from prior years. Sanu is a possession receiver that can also be used on gadget plays if Kyle Shanahan chooses to do so. Despite an unsual high contract after a down year, expect Sanu to have a breakout season with the Atlanta Falcons.

In 2014, Sanu finsihed with 56 receptions for 790 yards and averaged 14.1 yards per reception. The Atlanta Falcons will do everything in their power to make sure Sanu replicates that season. After Roddy Whites disappointing year they are expecting big things out of Mohamed Sanu.

Quarterback Matt Schaub played under Kyle Shanahan during is tenure in Houston and had a very similar year to what Matt Ryan had in 2015. The Houston Texans turned over the ball like there was no tomorrow under Shanahan during the first season though. Schaub's signing likely indicates that longtime backup Renfree will be cut after preseason.

Matt Schaub will help Matt Ryan with his footwork and timing in order to find success in the west coast scheme. The west coast scheme prides itself on footwork timing with Matt Schaub mastered many years ago. The following is a projected depth chart before the draft takes place:

Offense

QB- Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub, Sean Renfree, Matt Sims

RB- Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman, Terron Ward, Gus Johnson

FB- Patrick DiMarco

WR1- Julio Jones, Justin Hardy, Devin Hester, Jordan Leslie

WR2- Mohamed Sanu, Nick Williams, Eric Weems, Aldrick Robinson, C.J Goodwin

TE- Jacob Tamme, Levine Toilolo, D.J Tialevea, Beau Gardner

LT- Jake Matthews, Tom Compton

LG- Andy Levitre, Ben Garland, Adam Replogle

C- Alex Mack

RG- Mike Person, James Stone, Collin Rahrig

RT- Ryan Schraeder, Bryce Harris

4-3 Under/Over Base Defense

Leo- Courtney Upshaw, Adrian Clayborn

3T- Ra’Shede Hageman, Jonathan Babineaux

NT- Grady Jarrett, Joey Mbu

SDE- Derrick Shelby, Tyson Jackson, Malliciah Goodman

WLB- Sean Weatherspoon, Phillip Wheeler

MLB- Paul Worrilow, Laroy Reynolds

SLB- Vic Beasley, Brooks Reed, Tyler Starr

RCB- Robert Alford, Jalen Collins

LCB-Desmond Trufant, Akeem King, DeMarcus Van Dyke

FS-Ricardo Allen, Robinson Therezie

SS-Kemal Ishmael, Charles Godfrey, Damian Parms

4-2-5 Nickel Even Front Personnel

LEO- Vic Beasley

RDT- Derrick Shelby, Grady Jarrett

LDT- Jonathan Babineaux, Grady Jarrett

SDE- Adrian Clayborn