Thomas Dimitroff acknowledges the pressure to succeed

The majority of Atlanta Falcons fans have mixed feelings when it comes to GM Thomas Dimitroff, who has been in that role with Atlanta since 2008.

The Ups and Downs

With one NFC Championship appearance during his tenure and an abundance of draft busts to accompany his name, Dimitroff has acknowledged that he is on the hot seat heading into the 2016/17 season. While Dimitroff has managed to draft well on some occassions, drafting Matt Ryan in 2008 and trading up for Julio Jones in 2011, there have been major disappointments.

The entire 2012 draft class is no longer in Atlanta and just a handful of Dimitroff's 60+ picks as the Falcons GM, have been Pro Bowlers. The decline of the Falcons since that incredible 2012 run to the NFC Championship has been obvious and a turnaround is key before Dimitroff finds himself on his way out.

Dimitroff (far left) alongside owner Arthur Blank, 2011 first round pick Julio Jones and former head coach Mike Smith. (Source: USA Today)

The Pressure Is On

After last season's disappointing 8-8 campaign, after a 6-1 start, Dimitroff acknowledged that the pressure is on this year. He told The Talk of Fame Network, "Of course I'm on the hot seat. Every year I'm on the hot seat...I believe anyone who doesn't think they are maybe just won a Super Bowl."

He continued by saying he knows "it's a very urgent league now" and jobs go as quickly as they come. He finished the interview by praising the team's recent progress in training camp and said, "I really believe there's some high energy on this team that's going to help us a lot."

While Dimitroff may have echoed the apparent pressure on himself to other GMs around the league, the nine-year Atlanta man is under the microscope this season and will be hoping his gambles in the 2016 draft pay off.