Iconic Coach Buddy Ryan Passes Away at the Age of 82

Buddy Ryan, the former NFL coach, known for his “46” defense and his candor, died Tuesday morning at the age of 82.

Ryan's road in the NFL

Before his stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, Ryan was the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears and won a Super Bowl with the during the 1985 season. Ryan’s most notable head coaching job was with  Philadelphia, where he coached from 1986 to 1990 where the Eagles enjoyed regular season success but were unable to make a deep run in the playoffs. He personified what it meant to be a player’s coach. In 1987 during the player’s strike, The NFL went out and hired replacement players. Ryan publically backed his players during the strike year and was not fond of using the “scab” players. The Philadelphia fans enjoyed his hard-nosed defenses, and his disdain for the team’s NFC East opponents, especially the Dallas Cowboys. He once even attempted a fake kneel down against the Cowboys to send a message.