Iconic Coach Buddy Ryan Passes Away at the Age of 82

Buddy Ryan, the former NFL coach, known for his “46” defense and his candor, died Tuesday morning at the age of 82.

Ryan's road in the NFL

Before his stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, Ryan was the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears and won a Super Bowl with the during the 1985 season. Ryan’s most notable head coaching job was with Philadelphia, where he coached from 1986 to 1990 where the Eagles enjoyed regular season success but were unable to make a deep run in the playoffs. He personified what it meant to be a player’s coach. In 1987 during the player’s strike, The NFL went out and hired replacement players. Ryan publically backed his players during the strike year and was not fond of using the “scab” players. The Philadelphia fans enjoyed his hard-nosed defenses, and his disdain for the team’s NFC East opponents, especially the Dallas Cowboys. He once even attempted a fake kneel down against the Cowboys to send a message.

Philadelphia Eagles reflect on Ryan

The Eagles issued a statement on the loss of one of their iconic coaches:

“Buddy Ryan was arguably one of the greatest defensive masterminds in NFL history and forever left his mark on the Eagles organization and the city of Philadelphia,” said Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie. “Over the last 20-plus years, I had the pleasure of discussing football with Buddy and I always came away from those conversations intrigued by his knowledge and passion for the game. On behalf of myself and the entire Eagles family, I’d like to offer our deepest condolences to the Ryan family.”

Ryan would later become the defensive coordinator for one season with the Houston Oilers in 1993. The following season, he was named Head Coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

Buddy Ryan's Legacy

Ryan’s imprint on the league will continue not only through his defensive philosophies but his sons Rex Ryan and Rob Ryan. Both went on to become defensive coordinators themselves. New Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson reflected on Ryan’s legacy.

“Buddy Ryan was one of the most creative and innovative defensive minds in the game of football,” said Pederson. “It was easy to sense his passion for the game and how much his players loved playing for him. His defensive philosophy remains a big part of the game today. He is a legend in our sport. My thoughts and prayers go out to Rex, Rob, Jim and the entire Ryan family.”