Richard Smith says that Keanu Neal is "going to be pretty special"

Back in April, the Atlanta Falcons strengthened their defense by selecting Keanu Neal, a safety out of Florida, with the 17th overall pick in the NFL draft. Some claimed the Falcons reached for Neal in the first round, but his coaches do not seem to agree.

Endless Praise for Neal

Fast forward to July and with offseason workouts well underway, plenty are impressed with Neal, especially his defensive coordinator Richard Smith. The Falcons DC told the team website, "He's extremely focused, he's very mature, he's very, very talented. I love his demeanor and work ethic. He's the first one in the building trying to get more coaching; he wants to be coached so much."

The praise didn't stop there as Smith added that he thinks Neal is "going to be pretty special" for the Falcons. Neal's selection made perfect sense for the Falcons at the time and after comments from his defensive coordinator, Atlanta may have selected the right guy for their safety need.

Keanu Neal (#22) in action during training camp. (Source: Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports)

Not only did Smith praise the rookie's work ethic but he focused on other areas, saying, "More importantly, I love his maturity and how important it is to him as a young guy."

Rookie...And Leader?

Neal's maturity should help from day one as he is expected to slide right into the gap at strong safety for Atlanta. If Smith's words ring true, the Falcons will have an extremely talented rookie and leader at the safety position.

A day one starter as a rookie will only help Neal's maturity build and the recents comments from his coach should drive the 20-year old to continue to improve. The expectation is for Neal to start immediately at safety, while fellow rookies De'Vondre Campbell and Deion Jones may have to fight a little harder for their spots, but all three defensive rookies should have large impacts on Dan Quinn's team.