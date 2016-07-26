Devin Hester released by Atlanta Falcons after two seasons

The Atlanta Falcons released return specialist and wide receiver Devin Hester on Tuesday after two seasons with the team. Hester played in 21 games for the Falcons over the course of two seasons but did not line up as a receiver in 2015.

Tough Time with Turf Toe

The decision to release the ten-year veteran came with training camp days away from beginning in Atlanta. Hester, who missed the majority of the 2015 NFL season with turf toe, underwent surgery at the beginning of this year and did not participate in any offseason activities this summer.

While Hester did manage to get back on the field in the latter stages of the 2015 season, he did not line up as a receiver at all and was only used on special teams for the final five games.

Atlanta's GM Thomas Dimitroff said in a press conference today, "He passed his physical...It was a football decision for us in the very end. We think it's best for the organization for us to move forward."

Record Breaker

The 33-year old's first season in Atlanta was a success as he broke Deion Sanders' record for most return touchdowns (20) in NFL history. A 62-yard punt return in a 56-14 route of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw Hester go down in the history books.

Hester's future is clouded, especially due to his age and recent injury but the four-time Pro Bowler will likely search for a new team instead of retiring.

Hester's release marks the second veteran wideout to be let go by Atlanta this summer. The franchise's all-time receiving leader Roddy White was released earlier this season as the Falcons aim to get younger and healthier. The Falcons saved $3 million in cap space with Hester's release and may look to strengthen other areas of the team as the new season approaches.

quotes obtained from ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure article.