Summary Seattle Seahawks 12-10 Miami Dolphins in 2016 NFL

This is Ben Rosener signing off, see you all next time.

For Miami, the loss is a tough blow. The Dolphins did well to play at Seattle's level, but they couldn't put it all together. The team will next travel to New England to play the Patriots. Moving forward, Miami will need to improve their passing attack to contend in games.

Excellent win for Seattle, as the team came back and won despite Russell Wilson playing at less than 100%. The Hawks defense was excellent. If the team plays like this all season, opposing teams will be in trouble. Seattle will next travel to Southern California to take on the Rams.

4th Quarter (0:00): Cliff Avril sacks Tannehill to end the game. Nearly a safety, but Seattle comes away with the victory.

4th Quarter (0:12): Cassius Marsh makes another play, forcing a fumble that goes out of bounds. Miami backed up now, third and 17.

4th Quarter (0:31): Baldwin makes Miami pay again. Perfect over-the-shoulder catch to give Seattle the lead. hauschka though, misses the extra point on a blocked kick.

4th Quarter (0:56): Baldwin comes through again, making a grab to put Seattle's offense on the two yard line.

4th Quarter (1:47): Jimmy Graham makes his first catch, picking up 11 for a first down.

4th Quarter (2:00): Wilson scrambles for four yards. Seattle driving here.

4th Quarter (2:02): Clutch catch by Doug Baldwin as he picks up 22 yards on fourth down.

4th Quarter (2:09): Miami takes a timeout as the play clock was about to expire for Seattle.

4th Quarter (3:25): On third down, Michael carries the ball for Seattle. Close to picking up the first down. Decision time for the Hawks.

4th Quarter (4:08): Miami's quarterback keeps it on the draw to score. The Dolphins takes a 10-6 lead after the point after.

4th Quarter (4:12): Tannehill throws one into the stands, incomplete.

4th Quarter (4:19): Miami just misses a touchdown on a long screen pass. Seattle's defense will be tested here.

4th Quarter (5:46): Landry picks up the first down on a pass. Miami showing signs of life on offense.

4th Quarter (7:17): Seattle will punt after an incomplete pass.

4th Quarter (7:20): Wilson doesn't like what he sees and takes a timeout.

4th Quarter (9:17): Jermaine Kearse beats former teammate Byron Maxwell for a first down. Seattle driving the ball, trying to tack on to the team's lead.

4th Quarter (10:49): It's blocked! Cassius Marsh blocks the field goal to keep the game at 6-3.

4th Quarter (11:14): Miami's offense continues to struggle. Tannehill forced out behind the line of scrimmage.

4th Quarter (12:02): Excellent play by DeShawn Shead to break up a pass play. Could have scored a touchdown had he caught the ball.

4th Quarter (13:53): Miami finally does something in the passing game. Jarvis Landry picks up 14 yards.

4th Quarter (14:53): Seattle turns it over as Wilson fumbles the exchange. He tripped on one of his lineman's legs. Miami takes over.

3rd Quarter (0:00): On to the fourth quarter.

3rd Quarter (0:00): A long run by Michael is wiped out by another penalty.

3rd Quarter (0:56): The Hawks catch a break as Cameron Wake hits Wilson and was called for roughing the passer.

3rd Quarter (2:35): Wilson connects with Paul Richardson for a first down after another Miami punt.

3rd Quarter (4:58): Miami takes over after Seattle is stopped on fourth down.

3rd Quarter (6:30): With Wilson not at 100%, the Seahawks turn to the running game. Thoms Rawls and Christine Michael showing well against Miami.

3rd Quarter (7:58): Russell Wilson still in there. Thomas Rawls picks up the first down on a screen play.

3rd Quarter (8:10): Miami still can't come up with anything on offense. Dolphins punt again.

3rd Quarter (9:33): Wilson's ankle clearly bothering him after a sack. Trevone Boykin is up with his helmet at the ready on the Seattle bench. The Seahawks punt it away. We'll have to wait to see if Wilson comes in.

3rd Quarter (11:22): Thomas Rawls picks up the first down on a short run.

3rd Quarter (13:55): Michael Bennett comes up with his first sack of the season.

3rd Quarter (14:02): Miami had 63 passing yards in the first half. 50 of them came on one play.

3rd Quarter: (14:51): The second half begins.

For Miami, the Dolphins need to start moving the ball more on offense. Simple as that. The team has opted for short passes all game, and it hasn't resulted in much. Foster's 50-yard play has been the only highlight for Miami so far. They're doing well in terms of putting pressure on Wilson, but the offense needs to produce.

Seattle's defense has been excellent so far. While the offense looked slow early on, Wilson and company excelled on the last drive to set up the late field goal. If they can continue to move the ball well, they will be in an excellent position to move to 1-0 on the season.

2nd Quarter (0:00): The first half ends as Hauschka connects on the field goal. Seattle is now up 6-3.

2nd Quarter (0:04): Seattle takes a quick shot that ends in an incompletion before bringing on the field goal unit.

2nd Quarter (0:09): Big grab for Luke Willson as Seattle continues to drive the ball.

2nd Quarter (0:30): Baldwin makes another grab, this one for 18 yards. Seattle takes a time out.

2nd Quarter (0:37): After a slow start, Russell Wilson starting to look like his old self. Rolls out and finds Jermaine Kearse for a first down.

2nd Quarter (0:44): The Seahawks take the team's first timeout.

2nd Quarter (0:52): Wilson finds Doug Baldwin along the sidelines for a first down.

2nd Quarter (1:44): Christine Michael picks up a few yards as Seattle looks to take it out from deep in their own territory.

2nd Quarter (3:17): Arian Foster goes nowhere on a short run as Miami continues to struggle on offense.

2nd Quarter (3:38): Wilson is unable to get anything going for the Seattle. Pressure nearly gets to the Seahawks quarterback as he throws an incompletion.

2nd Quarter (4:14): A solid run by Thomas Rawls is wiped out by a holding call.

2nd Quarter (4:34): Rookie defensive lineman Jarran Reed bats down a pass to force a third down. Bobby Wagner and Cliff Avril follow it up with a blitz that ends in an incompletion. Miami punts.

2nd Quarter (5:52): Seattle punts after Lockett drops a potential first-down catch.

2nd Quarter (6:29): Thomas Rawls makes an other contribution, making a nine yard catch.

2nd Quarter (7:45): Wilson connects with Baldwin for a first down.

2nd Quarter (8:45): DeShawn Shead knocks away a pass on third down to force a field goal attempt. Miami converts to tie the game at three all.

2nd Quarter (10:51): Wilson scrambles away from two Dolphins and lobs up a deep pass. Miami intercepts. There appears to be a late hit on Wilson, but it isn't called.

2nd Quarter (13:33): Frank Clark sacks Ryan Tannehill. That dropped touchdown could come back to haunt Miami.

2nd Quarter (14:01): Kenny Stills drops an easy touchdown on a long pass.

2nd Quarter (14:09): The 12th man makes an impact for the first time this season. Miami forced to take a timeout as they can't get the playoff.

2nd Quarter (14:09): During a punt return Cassius Marsh makes a big tackle to stop the punt. A penalty on Miami forces the Dolphins back further.

1st Quarter (0:22): Wilson scrambles to make it 3rd and three. The first quarter ends with the Hawks up 3-0.

1st Quarter (1:46): Miami goes with a short run by Foster to try and pick up the first down, but Chancellor blows the play up and stops the running back behind the line. Seattle forces a turnover on downs.

1st Quarter (1:46): The Dolphins are going for it on 4th and inches in the redzone.

1st Quarter (2:28): Miami continues to opt for short passes, outside of the big completion to Foster, not much to show for it.

1st Quarter (3:38): Arian Foster makes an early impact on third down, picking up 50 yards on a reception.

1st Quarter (5:47): Mario Williams sacks Wilson on third down, but appears to get away with a face mask. Steven Hauschka comes on after the sack to conver on the field goal. 3-0 Seahawks.

1st Quarter (6:19): Thomas Rawls make his debut for Seattle, picking up a yard as the Seahawks move closer to the end zone.

1st Quarter (8:16): Wilson continues to air it out, finding Jermaine Kearse, Luke Willson and Doug Baldwin on three straight passes to move the Hawks close to the red zone.

1st Quarter (9:59): C.J. Prosise makes an early impact. The rookie running back makes a catch out of the backfield and picks up the first down on third and long. Look for Prosise to make an impact in the passing game this season for Seattle.

1st Quarter (11:09): Wilson takes the first carry of the season for Seattle on a read option. Picks up three.

1st Quarter (11:57): Seattle forces an early three and out as Landry is unable to get much of anything on a short reception.

1st Quarter (12:56): Miami loses three on an early screen pass to Jarvis Landry. Jeremy Lane and Kam Chancellor all over it

1st Quarter (13:19): Also, no rushing attempts on that first drive by Seattle.

1st Quarter (13:19): Miami is starting a pair of former Hawks in Byron Maxwell and Jason Jones. Maxwell nearly forces a fumble as Seattle punts the ball away.

1st Quarter (14:08): Russell Wilson connects on his first three passes, finding Tyler Lockett twice and Doug Baldwin.

1st Quarter (15:00): We're underway in Seattle.

Kickoff for the game is set for 4:05 PM eastern time. Follow both @VAVEL_USA and @VAVEL_NFL as the game inches towards kickoff. Also, while you’re at it, follow me on Twitter. You can find my handle at @BenRosener.

TV Coverage: The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS.

Miami Injury Report: The Dolphins will be missing a pair of key contributors. Center Mike Pouncey (hip) and running back Jay Ajayi (NIR) are both out. Defensive end Terrence Fede (knee), wide receiver DaVante Parker (hamstring), defensive tackle Earl Mitchell (calf), linebacker Jelani Jenkins (knee) and running back Isaiah Pead (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.

Seattle Injury Report: In terms of players missing the game, tight end Nick Vannett (ankle) is listed as out for the contest against Miami. Fellow tight end Jimmy Graham (knee) and offensive lineman Germain Ifedi (ankle) are both listed as questionable for the season opener.

Former Miami players currently with the Seahawks: For the Hawks, there are also three former Dolphins on the team’s active roster. Defensive lineman Tony McDaniel played four seasons as a member of the Dolphins before beginning his first stint in Seattle back in 2013. All told, the veteran collected 62 tackles, seven sacks, seven pass deflections and a fumble recovery with Miami. He only started a pair of games. Things have changed with the Seahawks. The lineman started 29 games from 2013 to 2014 and was an integral part of the team’s defensive setup. Since returning to the team this offseason, he’s reclaimed his starting role alongside Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril. Backup safety Kelcie McCray also previously played for the Dolphins. The Seahawk saw action in four games with the AFC East club, but didn’t register any stats. He played for three teams in his first two seasons in the league, but has found a home in Seattle. McCray can play both safety and is an integral member of the defense. Last season he totaled 37 tackles and made two pass deflections. Tight end Brandon Williams is another former Dolphin playing for the Seahawks. The 28-year-old appeared in four games for Miami last season before joining the Seahawks. With fellow tight ends Jimmy Graham and Nick Vannett not at full speed, Williams will play a key role alongside Luke Willson at the position on Sunday.

Former Seattle players currently with the Dolphins: Sunday’s contest gives coaches and players a chance to match up with former players and teammates. For Miami, there are three former Hawks on the active roster. Defensive lineman Jason Jones spent the 2012 season in the Pacific Northwest. He tallied 10 tackles, four pass deflections and three sacks in a reserve role. Defensive end Julius Warmsley previously spent time on the Seattle practice squad. Rounding out the list is Byron Maxwell, who is perhaps the most notable of the three. The cornerback was drafted by the Hawks and played four seasons with Seattle. A former sixth-round pick, Maxwell developed from a reserve into a consistent starter for the team, eventually replacing Brandon Browner as the fourth starting member of the vaunted Legion of Boom. The 28-year-old left following the 2014 season to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was traded to Miami last offseason.

Home and Away: On paper, Miami looks like a much improved team from last season. The franchise added the likes of Arian Foster, Mario Williams, Byron Maxwell and Kiko Alonso in the offseason. They’ll look to improve upon last season’s 6-10 mark. The Dolphins were just 3-5 away on their travels last season, and they’ll have to play a Seattle team in a stadium where the Hawks have lost just five games in the last three seasons.

Previous matchups: Miami and Seattle have played each other just 11 times over the years. The Dolphins hold the advantage with eight wins. However, most of those games came in the 1980s and 1990s. Only two of those meetings have taken place since 2005. The last time the two teams met, Miami won 24-21 in a game played in Florida. Back then, current Seahawk Tony McDaniel was still playing for the Dolphins, as were the likes of Brian Hartline and Reggie Bush. On the defensive side of the ball, Karlos Dansby and Kevin Burnett led Miami in tackles. For Seattle, the top pass catchers that day in terms of receiving yards were Golden Tate, Sidney Rice and Robert Turbin.

Hello all and welcome to this week’s VAVEL USA LIVE coverage of the NFL regular season matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins live score today. My name is Ben Rosener, and I’ll be providing minute-to-minute updates, commentary, and results of the game. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday afternoon, 4:05 PM EST at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.