New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings preview: a potential 'Skol night'

The Giants head to Minnesota after losing a close game to the Redskins where Eli Manning threw a costly late game interception. On the other side, the Vikings come of an impressive victory winning in Carolina where they sacked Cam Newton eight times and forced him into three interceptions.

At a glance, this game features a prolific offense of the Giants versus what very well could be the best defense in the NFL: the Vikings who lead the league with 15 sacks and have been putting constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

With 3 WR's, the NYG have moved the ball extremely well

With Manning at quarterback, the Giants are going to throw the football a lot. They arguably have the best wide receiver core in the league with Odell Beckham, Victor Cruz, and emerging rookie Sterling Shepherd in the fold. They have been lining up in a ton of three wide receiver sets and letting Eli distribute the ball to them. With a three headed monster at wide receiver, the Giants have moved the ball extremely well.

With the Giants running three wide receiver sets, the Vikings secondary are going to have to be at their best. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes had a big game last week, where he held Panthers Kelvin Benjamin to zero catches. He's going to have be great once again, along with other cornerbacks like Trae Waynes, Captain Munnerlyn, and Terrance Newman.

At the same time, the Vikings know these three wide receiver sets are coming and will bring tons of pressure towards Eli. Defense ends Everson Griffin, Brian Robison, and Danielle Hunter have been getting to opposing quarterbacks at will. With these three guys constantly getting pressure, Eli is going to have to make quick decisions and get rid of the ball fast.

The Vikings have been succesfull at defending offenses lead by athletic QB's

The Vikings have already faced three of the most athletic quarterbacks in football in Marcus Mariota, Aaron Rodgers, and Cam Newton handling them with great success. With Manning clearly not being as mobile as the previously stated three, look for the Vikings to continue to bring pressure in many different blitzing schemes.

Offensively for the Vikings, this could be a break out game. The Giants secondary is really banged up, and there are reports that they could be without multiple starters in the back end. However, their big free agent spending Janoris Jenkins is healthy and should be shadowing emerging Vikings star Stefon Diggs all game. Jenkins shadowed Diggs last year while on the Rams and held him to under 50 yards. But this is a different Diggs than his rookie year, and Jenkins has a tough challenge ahead.

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford has also developed a nice chemistry with tight end Kyle Rudolph. Rudolph has been a great security blanket for Bradford and should be heavily targeted against the banged up Giants secondary. Look for Rudolph especially when the Vikings are in the red zone and has one on one coverage.

Players to follow

Diggs has impressed coaches and fans | Photo: TwinCities.com

The Vikings offense has struggled to put points on the board, but Stefon Diggs has emerged as a star. He keeps the defense honest, and is killing opposing defenses in mid range receptions. His chemistry has been off the charts with Bradford already, so look for him to have a big game if the Vikings win.

On May, Jenkins signed a five-year, $62.5 million contract with the NYG | Photo: Newsday

As stated earlier, Janoris Jenkins has the job of covering Stefon Diggs. The Giants know Diggs will be heavily targeted, so they will have their best cover corner follow him around all game. If Jenkins can limit Diggs, the Vikings may have a tough time moving the ball. This will be an interesting matchup to watch all game.

Giants injury report

Out: SS Nate Berhe (concussion), FS Darian Thompson (foot), RT Marshall Newhouse (calf) and DT Robert Thomas (illness).

Doubtful: CB Eli Apple (hamstring).

Questionable: RB Rashad Jennings (thumb) and CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (groin).

Vikings injury report

Out: DT Shariff Floyd (knee) and TE David Morgan (groin).

Prediction

The Vikings have had Manning's number lately, beating him and the Giants easily the last few matchups. At the end of the day, the Vikings will get to Manning to force him into some costly mistakes. In what should be a close game, VAVEL USA predicts the Vikings winning 23-13 to move to 4-0.