Baltimore Ravens top AFC North after victory over Cleveland Browns

Joe Flacco three three touchdown’s as the Baltimore Ravens eased past the Cleveland Browns 28-7 at M&T Bank Stadium. Seth DeValve’s touchdown in the second quarter handed Hue Jackson’s side the lead going into half-time.

Touchdown’s from Darren Waller, Steve Smith, Sr. in the third quarter and Breshad Perriman in the fourth ensured of a convincing victory. Josh McCown had the reigns for Cleveland in the second-half but was shut out by Baltimore's defense

John Harbaugh’s side now have ten days to prepare for their game against the Dallas Cowboys, while the Browns need to find a way of ending a 10-game winless run.

Scoreless first quarter

The Ravens came into the game off the back of an inspiring win over their bitter rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, but neither side got going in the first quarter. Lardarius Webb picked up a huge sack on Cody Kessler as the Browns punted after their first possession, while Flacco threw an interception at the end of the quarter. The quarterback threw down the sideline for Steve Smith, Sr., who stopped on the route and that allowed Briean Boddy-Calhoun to make the pick.

Browns take lead into half-time

Justin Tucker kicked the first points of the game from 25-yards after the Ravens failed to punch the ball into the end zone after starting the drive from inside Cleveland’s half. This was before Kessler led his offense on a 75-yard drive up the field and found DeValve in the end zone to put the Browns ahead.

In the dying seconds of the half, Tucker kicked a field goal from 40-yards to ensure the deficit was only one point at half-time. And with their first possession of the second half Ravens went 64-yards down the field to score a touchdown, after forcing the Browns to a three-and-out.

Waller and Smith, Sr. score touchdowns

Flacco threw to Waller at the back of the end zone and Harbaugh’s side was ahead in the game for the second time. This brought out McCown for the Browns, but with his first play, Terrell Suggs tipped the pass and the quarterback was picked off by Jerraud Powers.

Flacco threw his second interception of the evening shortly after when his pass to Kenneth Dixon was intercepted by Joe Haden in the end zone. However, Flacco didn’t let this affect his game and he threw his second touchdown of the night at the back end of the third quarter.

His 25-yard strike to Perriman set up Smith, Sr.’s touchdown as the quarterback rolled out of a tackle and found the veteran.

Perriman rounds off impressive display

It wasn’t a good start to the fourth quarter for McCown either, Eric Weddle intercepted the pass. Flacco then led his offense 90-yards down the field, which wound the clock down, and Perriman made a great catch in the end zone for a 27-yard reception.

Cleveland tried to reply, but Suggs got a strip sack of McCown and Matt Judon recovered the ball before Baltimore came close to adding onto their total. McCown’s pass was tipped up by Michael Pierce before Brandon Williams came inches away from catching in the end zone.

Ryan Mallett took the final snaps of the game as the Ravens picked up their fifth win of the season, and maintained their place at the top of the AFC North.