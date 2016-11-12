Ezekiel Elliott scores late to snatch victory for Dallas Cowboys over Pittsburgh Steelers (35-30)

It has been an absolute pleasure to bring you this fascinating contest at Heinz Field tonight, I have been Andrew McDonnell, and I shall see you all next time.

Looking ahead to Week 11 in the NFL, the Cowboys return home as they welcome the Baltimore Ravens to the Cowboys Stadium, while the Steelers are on the road against the winless Cleveland Browns.

Elsewhere in the later kick-offs, Chandler Catanzaro kicked a game-winning field goal to help the Arizona Cardinals edge out the San Francisco 49ers 23-20. And the Miami Dolphins managed to see off a resilient San Diego Chargers side 31-24. Two games are still to be played in Week 10, shortly, the Seattle Seahawks will go head-to-head with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in a Super Bowl XLIX rematch, and on the Monday Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Not to look past the Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger ended the game with an astonishing 408 passing yards and three touchdowns and still managed to finish on the losing team. Shades of Dan Marino at the end with the fake spike, followed by a touchdown pass to Antonio Brown, who was the only other player to know about the plans, ad the veteran had one of the best games of his career. Brown finished with 154 receiving yards and a touchdown in the game, while LeVeon Bell scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, 77 receiving yards and 54 rushing yards.

Looking back at the game now, what a special talent Ezekiel Elliott is, the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft has turned out to be a master stroke. He finished with 209 yards in the game, 114 rushing, 95 receiving and three touchdowns, including the game-winning one with nine seconds left on the clock. Dak Prescott finished with 319 passing yards and two touchdowns, and the final player of the unique trio, Dez Bryant, finished the game with 116 yards and a touchdown.

On the other hand, the loss for the Steelers keeps them in second place in the AFC North at 4-5, with Baltimore sitting top with a 5-4 record, but Pittsburgh will be going home tonight wondering how they have blown the lead inside the final 42 seconds of the game.

The win for Dallas asserts their dominance in the NFC East, they have won eight games in a row for the first time since 1977 and they top their division. The next team back are the New York Giants, who are 5-3 and have the Cincinnati Bengals on the Monday Night Football.

What a game we have witnessed here at Heinz Field! The lead changed hands six times throughout the game, but that final touchdown from rookie Ezekial Elliott with seconds remaining concludes the scoring in a wild game.

4th Quarter (0:00) - DALLAS HAVE WON EIGHT GAMES IN A ROW!! Roethlisberger throws down field to Brown, gains 44-yards, but is pushed out of bounds and that is the game.

4th Quarter (0:02) - Roethlisberger throws to Brown, who gets stopped, 11-yards gained, timeout taken by the Steelers.

4th Quarter (0:09) - Bailey drives the kick-off into the end zone and the Steelers take a knee, mere seconds left, surely not another lead change here.

4th Quarter (0:09) - INCOMPLETE! Another two-point conversion is incomplete, Prescott's pass to Bryant is batted down and the six two-point conversion's in the game have all been incomplete.

4th Quarter (0:09) - TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS! EZEKIEL ELLIOTT WITH HIS THIRD TOUCHDOWN OF THE GAME!! The rookie running-back rushes straight up the middle, untouched, and nobody manages to keep up with him as he coasts into the end zone, Dallas now going for the two-point conversion.

4th Quarter (0:15) - Prescott throws again to Witten, and a flag is thrown at the end of the play. Personal foul called on the Steelers, 15-yard penalty for a face mask, something which the officials missed earlier, levels out.

4th Quarter (0:23) - Prescott throws down the middle again, this time to tight-end Witten, who picks up the first down, another timeout taken by the Cowboys.

4th Quarter (0:31) - Prescott fires down the middle for Beasley, he has enough for a first down and a timeout is called by the Cowboys.

4th Quarter (0:37) - Prescott throws off his back foot to Witten, but the pass is incomplete.

4th Quarter (0:42) - Cowboys take a knee in the end zone and they will start this drive on their own 25-yard line.

4th Quarter (0:42) - INCOMPLETE! Roethlisberger throws to the back of the end zone, intercepted by Carr, but falls at the 24-yard line, the Steelers lead 30-29.

4th Quarter (0:42) - TOUCHDOWN STEELERS! Roethlisberger fakes a spike and catches out the Cowboys, fires down field to Brown in the end zone and the lead changes for the sixth time in the game. The receiver has his first touchdown of the match, a 15-yard TD reception, and the Steelers now go for another two-point conversion.

4th Quarter (0:53) - Roethlisberger with another quick pass to James, who hurdles a tackle, for a 24-yard gain.

4th Quarter (1:04) - Big play as Roethlisberger fires down field to Bell, who picks up 23-yards on the play, timeout called after that.

4th Quarter (1:23) - Reothelisberger finds Green down field and it is enough for a first down, 10-yard gain.

4th Quarter (1:51) - Quick throw by Roethlisberger to Brown, gain of three-yards on the play and the Steelers hurry to get the next snap.

4th Quarter (1:55) - The Steelers take a knee in the end zone from the kick-off and will begin the drive at their own 25-yard line.

4th Quarter (1:55) - INCOMPLETE! Prescott tries to find Bryant at the back of the end zone, but the receiver isn't able to haul the ball in, the Cowboys lead 29-24 at Heinz Field.

4th Quarter (1:55) - TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS! First play after the two-minute warning, Prescott hands off the ball to Elliott, who rushes up the middle and into the end zone with ease for a 14-yard rushing touchdown. Dallas set to go for the two-point conversion to make it a seven-point game.

TWO-MINUTE WARNING - Cowboys on the Steelers 14-yard line, in no hurry, looking to wind the clock down as we enter the closing stages of the game.

4th Quarter (2:40) - Prescott finds Witton on third down and the tight-end manages to get the yards on a big play, 14-yards gained.

4th Quarter (3:29) - Ball handed off to Elliott, who is stopped straight away by Shazier, who ensures the Cowboys lose five-yards.

4th Quarter (4:03) - Prescott fires the ball to Beasley, who picks up seven-yards on the play

4th Quarter (4:42) - Elliott rushes up the middle on third down and gets the yardage.

4th Quarter (5:09) - Prescott fires the ball to Witton, who is thrown around and is called half-a-yard short of the first down.

4th Quarter (5:43) - Prescott tries to find Beasley out wide, no gain on the play, the receiver is stopped straight away.

4th Quarter (6:31) - Prescott fakes the hand off to Elliott, and then drops it off to him, and the running back makes a gain of 12-yards on the play, picks up the first down.

4th Quarter (7:12) - Elliott up the middle for a gain of two-yards on the play.

4th Quarter (7:42) - Prescott throws out wide to Whitehead, gain of five-yards, and then the receiver is hit late on the sideline by Cockrell and the flag is thrown. Unnecessary Roughness called, 15-yard penalty on the Steelers.

4th Quarter (7:51) - Boswell kicks through the back of the end zone and the Cowboys will begin on their own 25-yard line.

4th Quarter (7:51) - INCOMPLETE! Third time in the game that the two-point conversion hasn't been successful, Roethlisberger flips the ball up in the air, Toussaint dives to get the ball, but can't get hold of it. Pittsburgh lead by one-point, 24-23 here at Heinz Field.

4th Quarter (7:51) - TOUCHDOWN STEELERS! Bell rushes out wide and just manages to punch the ball into the end zone, Steelers going for another two-point conversion.

4th Quarter (8:27) - Roethlisberger throws up the middle to James for a gain of 10-yards and he gets the first down.

4th Quarter (9:09) - Third play in a row that Roethlisberger goes to Brown, big play as the receiver picks up 20-yards.

4th Quarter (9:43) - Roethlisberger goes out wide to the other side to Brown once more, two yards gained on the play.

4th Quarter (10:25) - Roethlisberger goes out wide to Brown, who manages to pick up 12-yards and a first down.

4th Quarter (10:51) - Roethlisberger hands the ball off to Bell, who only manages to get one-yard out of the play before being stopped.

4th Quarter (10:56) - Brown collects Jones' punt and returns it 22-yards before the punter forces him out of bounds at the Cowboys' 46-yard line.

4th Quarter (11:48) - First time in the game that Elliott hasn't managed to convert on third down, he gets stopped half-a-yard short.

4th Quarter (12:31) - Prescott throws to Witton, who falls one-yard short of the first down marker, managable third down coming up.

4th Quarter (13:07) - Elliott rushes up the middle on first down, manages to pick up two-yards on the play.

4th Quarter (13:13) - Berry punts the ball down field, 45-yards, and Whitehead catches and takes the ball out of bounds at the Cowboys' 11-yard line.

4th Quarter (13:32) - Roethlisberger passes to Bell, who gets hit hard before the first down marker. Flag on the play, but it is against the Steelers for holding, penalty is declined, fourth down.

4th Quarter (14:11) - Roethlisberger connects with Green in the centre of the field for a gain of 11-yards, a more managable third down coming up for the Steelers.

4th Quarter (14:55) - Roethlisberger tosses the ball off to Brown, who is hit hard almost straight away by Lawrence, loss of 10-yards on the play.

3rd Quarter (0:00) - Roethlisberger hands off to Bell, he picks up the first down, which brings the third quarter to a close.

3rd Quarter (0:44) - Roethlisberger gets the ball away quickly to Bell, he falls one-yard short of the first down marker.

3rd Quarter (0:58) - DeCastro is told by the officials he has to go off the field for one play, after being informed by the medical team. Looking at the replay, no wonder, he took a big blow to the head on the previous play trying to block.

3rd Quarter (1:28) - Screen pass to Bell by Roethlisberger, picks up three-yards on the first play of the drive.

3rd Quarter (1:35) - Steelers take a knee in the end zone from the kick-off and will start on their own 25-yard line.

3rd Quarter (1:35) - TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS!!! What a play by Dak Prescott, avoids the sack and throws down field to Dez Bryant, who hauls in the pass and gets into the end zone for a 50-yard touchdown reception, superb play from the rookie quarterback. The Cowboys go 23-18 up after the PAT.

3rd Quarter (2:05) - Elliott gets the first down with a gain of six-yards, but the play is called back as the officials call holding on the Cowboys, it's now 3rd & 11.

3rd Quarter (2:39) - Hand off to Morris, who ends up falling a yard short of the first down marker.

3rd Quarter (3:16) - Elliott rushes up the middle for a gain of seven-yards, good start to the drive after that big return.

3rd Quarter (3:23) - Whitehead returns the punt 39-yards, weaves in and out of challenges and gets some good blocks along the way, takes the ball past the halfway line.

3rd Quarter (4:05) - SACKED! Lawrence gets to Roethlisberger from behind and manages to sack the quarterback, who had his eyes down field, for a loss of eight-yards.

3rd Quarter (4:46) - Bell does well to turn the play into a positive one, looked like he was going to be stopped with a loss on the play, but ends up by picking up three-yards.

3rd Quarter (5:21) - Bell runs out wide and manages to pick up four-yards on the first play of the drive.

3rd Quarter (5:27) - Toussaint returns Bailey's kick-off out to the 32-yard line, good return by the receiver.

3rd Quarter (5:35) - Field goal is GOOD! Dan Bailey kicks a 46-yard field goal, the Cowboys now trails the Steelers by three-points, 16-18.

3rd Quarter (6:18) - SACKED! Prescott is brought down near the 30 by Harrison. Cowboys field goal unit comes out.

3rd Quarter (7:03) - Prescott links up with Bryant again, completion is good for six-yards and the Cowboys face another third down situation.

3rd Quarter (7:08) - Prescott's pass to Beasley is high, incomplete.

3rd Quarter (7:57) - Prescott throws the pass before Bryant has even turned around, completion for a gain of 12-yards on third down.

3rd Quarter (8:21) - Morris comes in as a back, picks up three yards, 3rd & 7 for the Cowboys. Timeout taken by the Steelers before the next snap is made.

3rd Quarter (8:32) - Prescott overthrows a pass down field to Bryant, just too high and out the reach of the receiver, also takes a big hit by two players after he throws the pass.

3rd Quarter (9:09) - Prescott hands off the ball to Elliott and rushes right up the middle through a gap and picks up the first down.

3rd Quarter (9:53) - Elliott up the middle once more, stopped a yard shy of the first down marker, third down for the Cowboys here.

3rd Quarter (10:32) - Nice carry from Elliott, who picks up six-yards and gets to the Steelers' 35-yard line.

3rd Quarter (11:08) - Prescott comes out of the pocket and dumps off the ball to Witton for his first reception of the night, gain of 10-yards on the play and another first down gained.

3rd Quarter (11:48) - Elliott managed to rush for five-yards and picks up another first down in the game.

3rd Quarter (12:29) - Elliott rushes to the sideline and ends up falling a yard short of the first down.

3rd Quarter (12:59) - Prescott hands off to Elliott and he manages to rush up the middle for six-yards.

3rd Quarter (13:05) - Bowswell kicks off and Whitehead returns out to the 27-yard line from his own end zone, first kick-off returned in the game.

3rd Quarter (13:10) - Field goal is GOOD! Chris Boswell kicks a 25-yard field goal to extend the Steelers' lead to five-points now, they lead 18-13 now.

3rd Quarter (13:14) - Again, Roethlisberger fires at his receiver, Brown this time, and it is incomplete. Steelers send out their field goal unit.

3rd Quarter (13:17) - Roethlisberger fires at Rodgers, who tips the ball and the Steelers are fortunate that Wilcox didn't pick off the pass.

3rd Quarter (13:21) - Roethlisberger quickly throws out to Brown, but just out of the wide receiver's reach, incomplete pass.

3rd Quarter (13:24) - Roethlisberger tries to find Hamilton down field, didn't look like a catchable ball, but the officials call pass interference on the Cowboys, and now the Steelers are 1st & goal.

3rd Quarter (13:29) - Roethlisberger goes big once more and finds Brown, but he goes out of bounds on the goalline, incomplete, third down now.

3rd Quarter (14:12) - Broken play, Roethlisberger ends up running up the middle, but no gain on the play.

3rd Quarter (14:53) - First play of the half is a deep ball by Roethlisberger down the field to Hamilton for a gain of 39-yards on the play.

We are back underway, Steelers to begin the second-half with the football at their 25-yard line.

Elsewhere in the later kick-offs, the San Diego Chargers have just gone back ahead against the Miami Dolphins, they lead 17-14 and are into the third quarter. In the other game, the Arizona Cardinals lead 20-10 against the San Francisco 49ers at half-time.

Ezekiel Elliott has 34 rushing yards from seven carries in the first-half, but he also leads on receiving too, on his one reception he picked up 83-yards and a touchdown from that outstanding play in the first quarter. On the other side of the ball, LeVeon Bell has 46-yards from his 12 carries, while Antonio Brown has 47-yards from his seven receptions.

Both sides have played well so far, Ben Roethlisberger is 21/26 and has 169 passing yards in the first-half with two touchdowns to his name, while Dak Prescott is 8/15 and has 158 passing yards with one touchdown.

2nd Quarter (0:00) - Field goal is NO GOOD! Chris Boswell's attempt is wide to the right, and it is a two-point game as we go in at half-time, should be a fun second-half coming up.

2nd Quarter (0:02) - CALL REVERSED! Incomplete pass and the penalty is enforced, Steelers send out their field goal unit.

2nd Quarter (0:02) - Roethlisberger to Rodgers, picks up a first down, penalty on the play for holding, but it is declined. Booth review on whether it was actually a legitimate catch, ball seems to come out as Rodgers hits the ground.

2nd Quarter (0:08) - Roethlisberger fires straight to Green in the middle of the field, just short of the first down, timeout taken straight away.

2nd Quarter (0:13) - Roethlisberger passes to Bell and picks up the first down after a gain of 13-yards on the play, time left on the clock still after he goes out of bounds.

2nd Quarter (0:20) - Jones punts the ball away to Brown, who takes the fair catch at the Steelers' 36-yard line.

2nd Quarter (0:27) - Prescott makes time for himself, tries to find Beasley and Cockrell breaks up the pass., three-and-out for the Cowboys.

2nd Quarter (0:33) - Prescott's pass is behind Dunbar, and it is third down now for the Cowboys.

2nd Quarter (0:39) - Prescott to Beasley, Gay knocks the ball out of the wide receiver's hands, incomplete.

2nd Quarter (0:45) - Berry punts and Beasley takes a fair catch on the Dallas 16-yard line.

2nd Quarter (0:53) - Roethlisberger rushed and no where to go, passes to Bell, but the Steelers lose three-yards on the play.

2nd Quarter (1:04) - Roethlisberger tries to find Brown down field on the sideline, but also incomplete.

2nd Quarter (1:10) - Deep ball down field by Roethlisberger, incomplete to Coates, Steelers want a flag for pass interference.

2nd Quarter (1:34) - Roethlisberger pass to Brown for nine-yards, first down picked up.

2nd Quarter (1:42) - Roethlisberger to Rodgers for a gain of four-yards on the play.

TWO-MINUTE WARNING - Pittsburgh near midfield when we come back in this one, just inside their own half.

2nd Quarter (2:02) - Roethlisberger to Bell out the back field, acres of room and the running back picks up the first down after a gain of 15-yards.

2nd Quarter (2:35) - Roethlisberger to Rodgers, who picks up the first down after a gain of 13-yards.

2nd Quarter (3:04) - Low snap by Pouncey, Bell picks up a yard on the play.

2nd Quarter (3:10) - Good punt by Jones, and the Cowboys are three-and-out for the first time in the game, Steelers to start their next drive on their own 18-yard line.

2nd Quarter (3:17) - Prescott goes down field for Bryant, the quarterback tries to go big, but it's incomplete on third down.

2nd Quarter (3:58) - Elliott lowers his head and runs into a wall, no gain on the play.

2nd Quarter (4:35) - Prescott finds Beasley, who goes down two-yards shy of the first down.

2nd Quarter (4:43) - Cowboys take a knee in the end zone from the kick-off and they will begin the drive on the 25-yard line.

2nd Quarter (4:43) - Field goal is GOOD! Chris Boswell kicks a 39-yard field goal to put Pittsburgh back ahead in the game.

2nd Quarter (5:19) - Roethlisberger throws to Grimble for a gain of five-yards, and out comes the Steelers' field goal unit.

2nd Quarter (6:04) - Roethlisberger drops back and hands off to Bell, but is stopped for a loss of a yard, third down coming up.

2nd Quarter (6:09) - Roethlisberger tries to go down field to Green, but the pass is on him in a hurry and is incomplete.

2nd Quarter (6:54) - First down gained, Roethlisberger finds his favourite target Brown, finds the wide receiver after buying some time on third down.

2nd Quarter (7:34) - Roethlisberger throws quickly to Brown, who is stopped almost immediately for a gain of just one-yard.

2nd Quarter (7:57) - Flags thrown all over the field again for the second play running, encroachment called on the defence, Steelers get the five-yards back.

2nd Quarter (8:17) - Flags thrown all over the field, false start called on the Steelers, 2nd & 15 now.

2nd Quarter (8:52) - Bell rushes for one-yard as Landry Jones takes over at quarterback, but Roethlisberger comes back in after the play is done.

2nd Quarter (9:01) - Roethlisberger avoids being hit the first time, nobody open down field, gets hit hard soon after and the ball flies out. Penalty on the play, roughing the passer after Durant comes in late and hits the quarterback in the head with his shoulder.

2nd Quarter (9:46) - Hand-off to Bell, drives up the middle and cuts back to pick up 11-yards.

2nd Quarter (10:24) - Roethlisberger to Brown, gets the first down with a couple of yards picked up on the play.

2nd Quarter (10:57) - Roethlisberger quick pass to Brown, nine-yards gain, the wide receiver's knee went down just before he could get the first down.

2nd Quarter (11:04) - Coates takes a knee in the end zone from the kick-off and the Steelers will begin at the 25-yard line.

2nd Quarter (11:04) - Field goal is GOOD! 53-yard field goal from Dan Bailey gives the Cowboys their first lead of the night, 13-12 here. Longest field goal ever at Heinz Field by a kicker.

2nd Quarter (11:09) - Prescott throws to Beasley, but the pass is incomplete, out come the field goal unit.

2nd Quarter (11:56) - Morris picks up six on the play, third down, Dallas need three yards to get the first down.

2nd Quarter (12:38) - Prescott to Morris in the middle of the field, gain of six-yards.

2nd Quarter (13:05) - Morris rushes up the middle for three-yards, but penalty called on Dallas, holding and it will be 1st & 15.

2nd Quarter (13:25) - Penalty before the snap, offside called on Pittsburgh, five-yard penalty, still first down.

2nd Quarter (13:47) - Prescott down field to Bryant, big gain of 16-yards and a penalty flag is out. It is on the Steelers and the penalty is declined, Cowboys into Pittsburgh territory.

2nd Quarter (14:24) - Elliott up the middle for a two-yard gain.

2nd Quarter (14:28) - Dallas collects the punt and will start the drive on their own 40-yard line.

2nd Quarter (14:53) - FUMBLE!! Dallas recover, but Jones juggles and the ball goes out of bounds, Steelers ready to punt the ball away.

1st Quarter (0:00) - Roethlisberger finds Brown on the sideline and it is third down when the game comes back, big play coming up.

1st Quarter (0:03) - Roethlisberger to Grimble, Cowboys thought they recovered a fumble, but the tight-end didn't have possession of the ball.

1st Quarter (0:12) - TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS!! Oh my word what a play from rookie running back Elliot, Prescott with a screen pass for a 83-yard TD reception. Elliott showed his speed to get away from tackles and burst down the sideline and into the end zone, what a talent he is.

1st Quarter (0:38) - Prescott finds Beasley and the Cowboys get some of the yards back, seven-yard gain on the play.

1st Quarter (1:06) - Elliott rushes up the middle, but another penalty is called on Dallas for holding, 1st & 25 now.

1st Quarter (1:13) - PENALTY - False start called on Dallas, drive hasn't even begun, 1st & 15.

1st Quarter (1:13) - Steelers go for another two point conversion, and again Roethlisberger's pass is incomplete, Pittsburgh lead 12-3.

1st Quarter (1:13) - TOUCHDOWN STEELERS! Roethlisberger finds Rodgers in the end zone for a three-yard TD reception, who manages to scoop the ball up and slides into the end zone.

1st Quarter (1:55) - Another rushing play from the Steelers, bell stopped for a loss of two on the play, third down now.

1st Quarter (2:14) - Bell up the middle once more, falls just short of the goalline.

1st Quarter (2:55) - Bell with a big run, picks up the first down and more, 16-yards gained, sets up first and goal.

1st Quarter (3:04) - Roethlisberger with a free play after the official throws a flag, tries to go down field to Brown, but incomplete, Steelers accept penalty.

1st Quarter (3:26) - Bell up the middle, one yard picked up.

1st Quarter (4:09) - Roethlisberger completes pass to James, who picks up yards after contact, big gain and another first down gained.

1st Quarter (4:39) - Roethlisberger finds Rodgers in acres of space in the middle down field, picks up 22-yards.

1st Quarter (5:13) - Roethlisberger gets the ball away quickly to Brown on the outside, picks up five yards.

The other two afternoon games is also done now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have beaten the Chicago Bears 36-10 and have won for the first time this season at home. The Tennessee Titans beat the Green Bay Packers 47-25 as DeMarco Murray scored a rushing touchdown, but also threw a touchdown pass.

1st Quarter (5:17) - Field goal is GOOD! Dan Bailey kicks a 27-yard field goal to half the deficit, Steelers lead 6-3.

1st Quarter (5:54) - Prescott to Williams, who manages to pick up four yards, but is short of the first down and Dallas send out their field goal unit.

1st Quarter (6:01) - Another incomplete pass as Prescott looks to find Witton on the outside, too high.

1st Quarter (6:05) - Prescott looks to the outside at Bryant, but the thorw is behind the wide receiver, incomplete.

1st Quarter (6:37) - Was there ever any doubt there, Elliott picks up another first down.

1st Quarter (7:12) - Prescott hands off to Elliott once more and he falls about a yard short of the first down.

1st Quarter (7:35) - PENALTY - False Start on Dallas, 5-yard penalty, it is now 2nd & 9.

1st Quarter (8:03) - Elliott up the middle again and the Steelers are struggling to stop the running-back here, six-yards picked up.

1st Quarter (8:34) - Prescott links up with Bryant once more for a 14-yard gain.

1st Quarter (9:10) - Elliott tries to rush up the middle, no space, but he runs to the edge and races away to pick up the first down after shrugging off two tackles.

1st Quarter (9:45) - Elliott drives up the middle, is stopped, but keeps his legs going and picks up three.

1st Quarter (9:54) - Kick off goes straight out of bounds and the official flags, and Dallas will start at the 40-yard line.

1st Quarter (9:54) - Roethlisberger tries to find Green, who gets up, but couldn't bring the ball back down with him, Steelers 6-0 up.

1st Quarter (9:54) - TOUCHDOWN STEELERS!! Pittsburgh have made the most of a short field and Roethlisberger finds Bell in the end zone, and the Steelers are going for two here.

1st Quarter (9:57) - Roethlisberger looks to go to the back of the end zone, tries to find Bell, but the pass it too high.

1st Quarter (10:37) - Bell picks up a yard on first-and-goal here, Cowboys stop him and it's second down.

1st Quarter (11:17) - Roethlisberger to Johnson, and the officials have declared that the Steelers have picked up the first down, it is first and goal.

1st Quarter (11:46) - Bell with his third consecutive rush and picks up 8-yads.

1st Quarter (12:27) - Another play made by Bell, finds a gap and rushes for another first down, 12-yards gained.

1st Quarter (13:04) - Bell rushes up the middle and picks up the first down.

1st Quarter (13:35) - Roethlisberger finds James down the middle for a gain of 8-yards.

1st Quarter (13:45) Chickillo strips the ball out the hands of Prescott and Shazier recovers the ball.

1st Quarter (14:19) - Prescott finds Bryant for a 19-yard completion on the sideline, and the Dallas offence has started the game well.

1st Quarter (14:55) - Elliott picks up six-yards with the opening play of the drive.

HERE WE GO! Pittsburgh get us underway and Dak Prescott wil start at the 25-yard line.

Two afternoon games are currently still in play, 2:54 remain in the game between the Chicago Bears and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who lead the game 36-10. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans lead 44-25 against the Green Bay Packers, and the Titans defence has sacked Aaron Rodgers four times in the game.

The Philadelphia Eagles have saw off the Atlanta Falcons 24-15 and the Washington Redskins have inflicted the fourth straight defeat on the Minnesota Vikings after Kirk Cousins led his side to a 26-20 victory.

Brock Osweiler and the Houston Texans have held off a late Jacksonville Jaguars comeback to win 24-21, while the Los Angeles Rams have edged out the New York Jets in a low-scoring game at MetLife Stadium.

Cairo Santos has kicked a field goal in the dying seconds and the Kansas City Chiefs have came from behind to beat the Carolina Panthers 20-17.

What a turn of events in New Orleans! Drew Brees leads his offence down the field and he throws a touchdown, and on the extra point, the Broncos special team step up, get the block and return it for two points and Denver have won it after recovering the onside kick, 25-23 the final score is.

The Steelers are currently doing their pre-match warm-ups (Photo: @steelers/ twitter)

The Steelers are ready to go into battle in this one, and there have been happening's all over in the afternoon games.

Dak Prescott has been a revelation this season for the Cowboys (Photo: @cowboys/ twitter)

The Washington Redskins lead 26-20 against the Minnesota Vikings and in the other game the Tennessee Titans have scored 41 points against the Green Bay Packers, who are currently in the redzone, but the score is 41-22 in that one.

The Philadelphia Eagles have just scored a touchdown and have completed a 2pt converstion and are now 21-15 up against the Atlanta Falcons. Jamies Winston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are leading 29-10 against the Chicago Bears.

The Kansas City Chiefs trail 14-17 at the Carolina Panthers, while the Houston Texans are leading the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-13. Denver Broncos and the New Orleans Saints are tied 17-17, and the Los Angeles Rams have just kicked a field goal to go 9-6 up against the New York Jets.

Most of the afternoon games are in the final quarter and we can bring you some updates now.

The Miami Dolphins take on the San Diego Chargers, while the San Francisco 49ers face the Arizona Cardinals. One of the biggest games of the weekend gets underway at 8:30pm ET, the New England Patriots play host to the Seattle Seahawks at Gillette Stadium.

We will be bringing you all the afternoon results before we get underway, and maybe even through the first quarter, and there are two other late games kicking off at the same time as this.

Tonight both sides will be paying tribute to the men and women who have fought in battle for their country, the Salute To Service is a great way for the NFL to show their respect to the armed forces.

Heinz Field is ready for tonight's game (Photo: @steelers/ twitter)

Just hearing that quarterback Tony Romo is now listed as inactive for tonight's game. Bryant is out warming up as well as the likes of Terrance Williams and Ezekiel Elliott.

Dez Bryant out on the field warming up (Photo: @dallascowboys/ twitter)

Four players are listed as out for Pittsburgh for the game later tonight; safety Jordan Dangerfield (groin), wide receivers Darrius Heyward-Bey (foot) and Markus Wheaton (shoulder) and running back DeAngelo Williams (knee).

Looking at the Steelers' final injury report, they have three players with no game status listed; quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (knee), wide receiver Sammie Coates (finger) and centre Maurkice Pouncey (thumb).

This means that Romo is listed as questionable for the first time this season, instead of being completely ruled out. However, out of the seven questionable players, only the quarterback and Bryant were full participants in practice.

Listed as questionable on the Cowboys' final injury report are quarterback Tony Romo (back), wide receiver Dez Bryant (knee), offensive tackle Tyron Smith (back/hip), defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (back/shoulder), offensive tackle Chaz Green (foot/back), offensive guard Ronald Leary (concussion) and defensive end Ryan Davis (hamstring).

We now have just under two hours until we are underway in Pittsburgh, we will be bringing you pre-match news in the build-up to kick-off.

That sets the tone for this huge clash in Heinz Field on Sunday, it is one of the later kick-offs in Week 10 and I'm sure many neautral NFL fans will be tuning into this one.

“It’s just something I try to live my life to every day: having fun but when it’s business, it’s strictly business.”

“I just believe in myself. I believe I get around people, I have fun, I show them the difference of having fun and then being locked in and handling your business. That allows people to gravitate toward you and know we can joke. We can joke, but as soon as it’s time for football we all lock in and get focused on our job.

“Always want to come in and be optimistic. Always with a smile on my face to show the people that need that energy that they can get it from me.

And now for some comments from the other side, the man of the moment Prescott talked to Dallas News ahead of the game on Sunday.

He added: “Everything we have done so far is behind us, good, bad, and indifferent. We are excited for the second half of the football season.”

“What a challenge this week is, one of, if not the best, teams in football coming to our place,” Roethlisberger told steelers.com. “November and December football is when it all counts and matters. You want to be playing your best football this time of year. If we want to be playing our best, we have to play the best. One of the best is coming in this week. I am excited for that challenge for all of us.”

Here are some pre-game comments from Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger as he looks ahead to the difficult game with the Cowboys.

If you're looking for some other pregame reading, check out our preview of today's game written by Kudzi Musarurwa.

The last time the Steelers and the Cowboys met was back in 2012 (Photo: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Roethlisberger threw an interception on the second play of overtime and defensive back Brandon Carr returned it 36-yards to the Steelers' one-yard line. Romo took a knee the next play to set up Bailey, who made no mistake under pressure.

If the game in Heinz Field is anything like the last time these two sides met, then we are in for a treat. Dan Bailey kicked a 21-yard field goal 1:24 into overtime, and the Cowboys won 27-24 at the Cowboys Stadium.

This is the Cowboys' second road game in as many weeks, and after the game on Sunday, they return back home for back-to-back home games against the 5-4 Ravens and then the 4-3-1 Washington Redskins on the Thursday Night Football.

And that is the reason why Dallas lead the NFL for rushing yards, they average 165.2 per game, while they are third in yards per game as they average 411.5.

Elliott has 891 rushing yards so far this season and is averaging 111.4 yards per game and leads the league. The rookie has been electrifying thus far and doesn't look like slowing down anytime soon.

Dallas look a completely different side to the one that struggled last season. They have a quarterback who is calm and accurate, a running-back in Ezekiel Elliott that has played hard all season as well as Dez Bryant at wide-receiver, who needs no introduction.

However, despite the Cowboys currently being on a seven-game winning streak, thanks to the rookie, there are talks of Tony Romo replacing his the second he is fit again.

Prescott has been a revelation this season (Photo: Ronald Martinez/ Getty Images)

There is also talk of the quarterback in Dallas, but for completely the opposite reason because Dak Prescott, the rookie out of Mississippi State, has set the NFL alight with his vibrate displays this season.

Following the game on Sunday, Pittsburgh have two road games back-to-back, starting with the 0-10 Cleveland Browns and then the 4-5 Indianapolis Colts.

The Steelers are 8th in the NFL for passing yards per game, 264.4, while they sit 25th for rushing yards as they average just 96 yards per game.

Antonio Brown scored the only passing touchdown of the game, but it just wasn't enough and the Steelers need a big performance in their own back yard if they are to get the wheels back on their bandwagon.

Roethlisberger completed 23 of his 45 attempts last week and finished with 264 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Steelers only put up 36 rushing yards all game, with LeVeon Bell struggling with 32 of them.

And you could see that in the defeat to Baltimore last week, however, a loss to Dallas and a win for the CIncinnati Bengals this weekend will see the Steelers move to third in their division.

Big Ben and the Steelers lost to the Ravens last week (Photo: AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh were tipped heavily at the start of the season, but injuries have played a big part in their loss of form recently. Ben Roethlisberger hasn't fully recovered from having surgery just a few weeks ago.

As for the Steelers, they come into the game with a point to prove. They sit second in the AFC North behind their bitter rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, after they were beaten last week by John Harbaugh's side.

We are now at the midpoint in the NFL now and things will begin to hot up as we take a step closer to the play-offs, especially with the Cowboys sitting comfortably at the top of the NFC East.

Hello all and welcome to VAVEL USA's live coverage of the 2016 NFL Regular Season game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers. My name is Andrew McDonnell and I have the pleasure of bringing you minute-by-minute coverage of this Week 10 clash. From now until the match begins at 4:25pm Eastern Time, news and notes will be above to get you up to speed. Be sure to return at kick-off for live minute-by-minute updates!”