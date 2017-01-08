Houston Texans advance in playoffs after beating Oakland Raiders

The Houston Texans won their first playoff game since 2012 as they beat the Oakland Raiders 27-14 to advance through to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Lamar Miller rushed for a touchdown in the first quarter before Latavius Murray scored his own in a closely-contested first quarter.

Brock Osweiler managed to connect with DeAndre Hopkins at the end of the half to give the hosts the lead at the half.

After a scoreless third quarter, Osweiler scored a rushing touchdown to take the Texans’ into a 20-point lead.

Rookie Connor Cook threw to Andre Holmes in the end zone, but any chance of a comeback was nullified when the quarterback threw an interception to Corey Moore with seconds remaining at NRG Stadium.

Texans take early lead through Miller

Houston came into the game as favourites, with the Raiders’ first-choice quarterback Derek Carr on the side-line, and it was the hosts that raced into an early lead.

Nick Novak struck a 50-yard field goal before the Texans took full advantage of good field position after Cook’s pass was tipped up by Xavier Su’a-Filo and picked off by Jadeveon Clowney.

This set the hosts up at the four-yard line and on the first play of the drive, Osweiler handed the ball off to Miller, who rolled to the outside and into the end zone.

Cook, who was starting his first game in the NFL, was struggling to get the offence going, but it was a special teams play later in the quarter that lifted Oakland.

Murray replies for Oakland

Jalen Richard returned Shane Lechler’s punt 37-yards before the Raiders’ drive was led by Murray, who later rushed into the end zone from the one-yard line.

Novak kicked his second field goal of the game from 38-yards, but the visitors were finding it hard to move the football.

They were 0-6 on third down completions midway through the second quarter and the Texans managed to score their second touchdown of the game.

Osweiler faked the hand-off to Miller, and launched the ball to Hopkins in the end zone, and the quarterback led the offence 60-yards down the field in four plays.

Houston’s defence was showing why it is one of the best in the NFL when they sacked Cook on the opening drive of the second-half, forcing a three-and-out.

Osweiler rushes into end zone

It would have been game-set-and-match when Tyler Ervin returned Marquette King’s punt 57-yards for a touchdown, but the score was ruled out after a Texans player ran into the kicker.

The hosts did manage to notch up another touchdown when Osweiler rolled out of the pocket and to the edge to make it a 20-point game.

Oakland did manage to rally once more when Cook threw down the middle to Holes for an eight-yard touchdown reception.

However, when he had a chance to march his offence down the field soon after, he threw the football straight over the head of Amari Cooper and to Moore with 21 seconds remaining.

Houston advance through to the divisional round of the playoffs and will play either the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium or the New England Patriots at the Gillette Stadium next weekend.