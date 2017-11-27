Late field goal gives Arizona Cardinals victory against Jacksonville Jaguars

The Arizona Cardinals (5-6) put an end to their two-game losing skid Sunday with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-4).

With the loss, Jacksonville is now tied for the AFC South with the Tennessee Titans.

It would be an emotional game on both fronts. For Jacksonville, Calais Campbell returned to Arizona for the first time since becoming a free agent. For Arizona, Blaine Gabbert played against the team that brought him into the league, when the Jaguars drafting him 10th overall in 2011.

Arizona had the chance to win the game following a Tyrann Mathieu interception, the Cardinals failed to score and were forced to punt. In the ensuing possession, the Jaguars were forced to punt on a three and out.

In a 15 second span, Gabbert completed a 10-yard pass to Kerwynn Williams and another pass to D.J. Foster for 12-yards to set up Phil Dawson’s game winning 57-yard field goal, leaving one second on the clock.

Cardinals and Jaguars trade points

Gabbert completed 22 passes for 241 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. In critical situations Gabbert made plays with his feet, rushing for 17 yards on six attempts.

Trailing 16-10 for most of the game, Yannick Ngakoue forced a fumble that was recovered and returned for a touchdown by Campbell. The Jaguars brought the score to 17-16. Gabbert responded with a 52-yard touchdown to Jaron Brown to regain the lead. Arizona completed a two-point conversion to give the Cardinals a 24-17 lead.

On the next Jaguars possession, Blake Bortles rushed for a 17-yard touchdown to tie the game. Bortles finished the game 19-for-33 with 160 yards passing, 62 yards rushing, two rushing touchdowns and an interception.

Players that shined

Ricky Seals-Jones continued his hot streak, catching four passes for 72 yards and a touchdown. Adrian Peterson returned to form this week, rushing for 79 yards and catching four passes for 20 yards. Chandler Jones took advantage of his mismatch, accumulating six tackles with two sacks.

Jalen Ramsey #20 and Aaron Colvin #22 of the Jacksonville Jaguars close in on Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals. |Source: Norm Hall/Getty Images North America|

With questions about his availability with a hand injury, Jalen Ramsey shut down Larry Fitzgerald, with Fitzgerald catching three passes for 12 yards. In his second game of the season, Dede Westbrook caught six passes for 41 yards, emerging as Bortles go-to target.

Up Next

Arizona will continue their three game homestand against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams got the best of the Cardinals in their first matchup in London.

Jacksonville will return home to play a divisional game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars won the first matchup back in week seven.