Arizona Cardinals to trade offensive lineman Jared Veldheer

The Arizona Cardinals have reached an agreement to trade offensive tackle Jared Veldheer to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round draft pick.

Before the trade, Arizona did not possess a pick in the sixth round.

Veldheer started all 53 games in four seasons with the Cardinals after signing with Arizona as a free agent in 2014. Prior to signing with the Cardinals, Veldheer spent four seasons with the Oakland Raiders. The Raiders selected Veldheer in the third round of the in the 2010 NFL draft.

Veldheer, 30, has started most of his 101 games as a left tackle. In 2017, Veldheer played games at guard and right tackle as well.

How he fits with Denver?

Per the Denver Post’s Nicki Jhabvala, Denver plans on inserting Veldheer as their starting right tackle. With Veldheer at right tackle, 2017 first-round pick Garett Bolles will remain at left tackle.

Menelik Watson never established himself as the proven starter that Broncos hoped he would be. Before landing on the injured reserve for the remainder of the season, Watson allowed 7.5 sacks in seven games. With the trade, the Broncos have definitely upgraded their offensive line.

Contemplated retirement

Last August, during training camp, Veldheer took a personal day away from the team to contemplate his NFL future and retirement crossed his mind.

The main reason Veldheer considered walking away from the NFL was the results of a study that showed CTE was found in 99 percent of deceased NFL players’ brains. Following the results of the study, three players announced their retirement.

Veldheer ultimately came back to the Cardinals and played in 13 games.