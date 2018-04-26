2018 NFL Draft Live: Round 1

NFL Draft day is finally here. The 2018 NFL Draft kicks off its 83rd edition with round one tonight at 8 p.m. ET. The Draft is taking place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, home of the Cowboys.

Here's the full order for round one of the NFL draft tonight:

Cleveland Browns

New York Giants

New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts)

Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)

Denver Broncos

Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chicago Bears

San Francisco 49ers

Oakland Raiders

Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)

Washington Redskins

Green Bay Packers

Arizona Cardinals

Baltimore Ravens

Los Angeles Chargers

Seattle Seahawks

Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions

Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills)

Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City Chiefs)

New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)

Carolina Panthers

Tennessee Titans

Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles

The first three picks are in: Cleveland Browns select Baker Mayfield, the New York Giants select Saquon Barkley and the New York Jets select Sam Darnold.

With the draft selection of Darnold, there are now five quarterbacks on the Jets roster

With the fourth pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns select Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images North America

With the fifth pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos select Bradley Chubb, defensive end of NC State

Source: Grant Halverson/Getty Images North America

Bradley Chubb, Von Miller and Shane Ray. Look out to the quarterbacks in the AFC West

With the sixth pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts select Quenton Nelson, guard out of Notre Dame.

The Tampa Bay Bucs have traded the seventh overall selection to the Buffalo Bills. The Buffalo Bills select Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming.

We’ve drafted Josh Allen with the 7th overall pick.



Welcome to Buffalo, @JoshAllenQB! pic.twitter.com/gLS319ZtTw — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) April 27, 2018

This is a wise move for Buffalo. In Allen, they have maybe the strongest arm in the NFL Draft.

Tampa Bay will receive the 12, 53 and 56 overall picks. Buffalo received a seventh round pick (255th overall).

With the eighth pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears select Roquan Smith, linebacker out of Georgia.

Picks 9 and 10: The San Francisco 49ers select Mike McGlinchey out of Notre Dame. The Arizona Cardinals have traded up to the number 10th pick and selected Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA.

With the 11th pick the Miami Dolphins select Minkah Fitzpatrick, safety Alabama

With the 12th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Vita Vea, defensive tackle, Washington

The defensive line in Tampa is stacked. Vea, Gerald McCoy and Vinny Curry! that is going to be tough to defend against.

HEREEEEEE WEEEEEEE GOOOOOOO!!! — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) April 27, 2018

With the 13th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Washington Redskins select Da'Ron Rayne, defensive tackle, Alabama

The New Orleans Saints have traded the 27th, 147th and their 1st-round pick next year to the Green Bay Packers for they No. 14th overall selection.

With the 14th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints select Marcus Davenport, defensive end, UTSA

With the 15th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Oakland Raiders select Kolton Miller, Offensive Tackle, UCLA

Your newest Raider.??



With the 15th pick in the 2018 #NFLDraft, we have selected T Kolton Miller from @UCLAFootball. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/q1sfOqWrNn — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) April 27, 2018

Once again, the Buffalo Bills have traded up.

With the 16th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills select LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech.

With the 17th overall pick, the Los Angeles Chargers select Derwin James, safety, Florida State.

With the 17th overall selection in the NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers select Florida State safety #DerwinJames. #ChargersDraft pic.twitter.com/XoO83KsdCa — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 27, 2018

The Green Bay Packers have moved up, the Seattle Seahawks trade down.

ANOTHER TRADE! #Packers receive pick No. 18 & No. 248 from Seattle in exchange for No. 27, No. 76 & No. 186.#PackersDraft pic.twitter.com/Tgtm30mRIi — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 27, 2018

With the 18th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers select Jaire Alexander, cornerback, Louisville

With the 19th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys select Leighton Vander Esch, linebacker, Boise State

Breaking Trade News:

We have traded WR Martavis Bryant to the Raiders for their third round pick (75th overall). — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 27, 2018

"I mean there is a lot to live up to and I am going to do just that and more." - Vander Esch.

With the 20th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions select Frank Ragnow, center, Arkansas

First look in my new uniform! Can’t wait to run out of that tunnel! @EAMaddenNFL #Madden18 pic.twitter.com/hVHzy8jHJS — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) April 27, 2018

With the 21st pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals select Billy Price, Center, Ohio State

With the 21st pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati #Bengals select Billy Price, center from Ohio State.



#OnTheClock with @Dannon pic.twitter.com/G1BcyprZlI — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 27, 2018

Our defense just got that much better.



Welcome to #BroncosCountry, Bradley Chubb! pic.twitter.com/c2LoDuTmiy — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 27, 2018

With the 22nd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans select Rashaan Evans, inside linebacker, Alabama

With the 23rd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots select Isaiah Wynn, Guard out of Georgia

With the 24th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the CarolinaPanthers select WR D.J. Moore out of Maryland.

With the 25th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens select Hayden Hurst, TE out of South Carolina

The Ravens offense works a lot better when they have a big, pass catching tight end to work with. Hurst should really go well with the wide receivers the Ravens added in the offseason.

With the 26th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons select Calvin Ridley, wide receiver, Alabama

What a pick. Ridley is considered the best wide receiver in this draft class. Worked well when Amari Cooper was the number one at Bama. Will learn from one of the best receivers in the NFL.

With the 27th pick, the Seattle Seahawks select Rashaad Penny, running back, San Diego State.

With the 28th pick, the Pittsburg Steelers select Terrell Edmunds, safety out of Virginia Tech.

With the 29th pick, the Jacksonville Jaguars select Taven Bryan, defensive tackle, Florida.

With the 30th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings select Mike Hughes, defensive back from UCF.

With the 31st pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots select Sony, Michel, running back from Georgia.

The Baltimore Ravens have made a trade to get back into the first round.

We have traded for No. 32 from the Eagles. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 27, 2018

With the 32nd pick in the NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens have selected QB Lamar Jackson out of Louisville.

The first round of the draft started with a Heisman Trophy winner be selected (Mayfield, 2017) and ends with Trophy winner (Jackson, 2016) being selected.

It is only the third time ever that five quarterbacks were taken in the first round and it is the first time that two brothers were selected in the first round in the same draft.