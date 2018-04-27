2018 NFL Draft Live: Rounds 2 & 3

With the 100th and final selection of the third round, the Kansas City Chiefs select outside linebacker Dorian O'Daniel, Clemson.

With the 99th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos select defensive back Isaac Yiadom, Boston College.

With the 98th pick, the Houston Texans select UCF tight end Jordan Akins.

With the 97 pick, the Arizona Cardinals select Michigan center Mason Cole.

With the 96th pick, the Buffalo Bills select defensive tackle Harrison Phillips from Stanford.

With the 95th pick, the San Francisco 49ers select Tarvarius Moore, safety from Southern Mississippi.

With the 94th pick, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Humboldt State offensive tackle Alex Cappa.

With the 93rd pick, the Jacksonville Jaguars select Ronnie Harrison, safety out of Alabama.

With the 92nd pick, the Pittsburgh Steelers select Chukwuma Okorafor, offensive tackle from Western Michigan.

With the 91st pick, the New Orleans Saints select Tre'Quan Smith, wide receiver, UCF.

With the 90th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons select Deadrin Senat, defensive tackle, South Florida.

With the 89th pick, the Los Angeles Rams select Joe Noteboom, offensive tackle from TCU. This is the Rams first pick of the draft.

With the 88th pick, the Green Bay Packers select Oren Burks, outside linebacker from Vanderbilt. Packers add a swiss army knife that played three different positions last season. A defensive draft so far for Green Bay.

The Los Angeles Rams have traded the 87th pick to the Oakland Raiders. With the 87th pick the Raiders select Arden Key, defensive end from LSU. Great pick for his ability but, there are plenty off-field issues that the Raiders might have to deal with. Makes the Marquette King cut unfortunate.

With the 86th pick, the Baltimore Ravens select Mark Andrews, tight end from Oklahoma.

With the 84th pick, the Los Angeles Chargers select Justin Jones, defensive tackle from NC State. With the 85th pick, the Carolina Panthers select Rashaan Gaulden, cornerback from Tennessee.

With the 83rd pick, the Baltimore Ravens select Orlando Brown, offensive tackle Oklahoma.

With the 82nd pick, the Detroit Lions select Tracy Walker, Safety from Louisiana.

With the 81st pick, the Dallas Cowboys select Michael Gallup, wide receiver from Colorado State.

With the 80th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select Martinas Rankin, center from Mississippi State.

With the 79th pick, the Seattle Seahawks select Rasheem Green, defensive end from USC.

With the 77th and 78th pick, the Cincinnati Bengals select Sam Hubbard (Ohio State) Malik Jefferson (Texas) great third round selections for Cincinnati.

With the 76th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers select Mason Rudolph, QB from Oklahoma State. This selection is huge. Ben Roethlisberger is 36-years-old. They needed to find an eventual replacement for Ben at some point. This pick makes sense.

With the 75th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Kansas city Chiefs select Derrick Nnadi, defensive tackle from Florida State.

With the 74th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Washington Redskins select Geron Christian, offensive tackle from Louisville.

With the 73rd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select Jerome Baker, outside linebacker from Ohio State.

With the 72nd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the New York Jets select Nathan Shepherd, defensive tackle from Fort Hays State

With the 71st pick in the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos select Royce Freeman, running back from Oregon.

With the 70th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers select Fred Warner, inside linebacker from BYU.

With the 69th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the New York Giants select B.J. Hill, defensive tackle form NC State.

With the 68th pick, the Houston Texans select Justin Reid, safety out of Stanford.

With the 67th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns select Chad Thomas, defensive end out of Miami.

With the 66th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the New York Giants select Lorenzo Carter, outside linebacker from Georgia.

With the 65th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Oakland Raiders select Brandon Parker, offensive tackle from North Carolina A&T

The Oakland Raiders have made a trade with the Baltimore Ravens. The Raiders will now open the third round.

With the 64th and final selection of the second round, the Indianapolis Colts select Tyquan Lewis, defensive end from Ohio State. The Baltimore Ravens will open the third round.

With the 63rd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Carlton Davis, cornerback from Auburn. The Indianapolis Colts are now on the clock.

With the 62nd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings select Brain O'Neill, offensive tackle from Pitt. The Vikings have now addressed another need to their roster.

Chark crosses off a big need for the Jaguars, an explosive play maker that will help the Jags offense immediately.

With the 61st pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select wide receiver D.J. Chark from LSU.

With the 60th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers select James Washington, wide receiver Oklahoma State.

The reason for the fall of Guice is because of reports of a bad attitude. A real emotional guy, with some off-field concerns. Guice will try to get the running game going in Washington.

With the 59th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Washington Redskins select Derrius Guice, running back from LSU. Finally, the wait is over.

With the 58th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons select Isaiah Oliver, cornerback from Colorado. The Washington Redskins are now on the clock.

With the 57th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Oakland Raiders select P.J. Hall, defensive tackle from Sam Houston State. The Atlanta Falcons are now on the clock.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have traded the 56th pick to the New England Patriots. With the 56th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots select Duke Dawson, cornerback out of Florida. The Oakland Raiders are on the clock.

With the 55th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers select Donte Jackson, defensive back from LSU.

With the 54th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals select Jessie Bates III, safety from Wake Forest.

With the 53rd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers select M.J. Stewart, defensive back from North Carolina

With the 52nd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts select Kemoko Turay, defensive end from Rutgers.

With the 51st pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears select wide receiver Anthony Miller form Memphis. The Indianapolis Colts are on the clock.

The Dallas Cowboys offensive line could look like this (from left to right): Tyron Smith, Connor Williams, Travis Frederick, Zack Martin and La'el Collins.

With the 50th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys select Connor Williams, offensive guard from Texas. That is interesting because in college, Williams played the tackle position.

The Philadelphia Eagles have moved up. With the 49th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft the Philadelphia Eagles select Dallas Goedert, tight end from South Dakota State.

With the 48th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers select Uchenna Nwosu, outside linebacker from USC.

Kirk was this year's Budda Baker for the Cardinals. They coveted Kirk for a while. Kirk is a home grown talent that Texas A&M stole form staying in state in Arizona. He will add skill to the return game and while learn from one of the best receivers to play the game, Larry Fitzgerald.

With the 47th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals select wide receiver Christian Kirk from Texas A&M.

With the 46th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs select Breeland Speaks, defensive end from Ole Miss.

The Kansas City Chiefs have swapped second and third round picks with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Packers have now doubled down on cornerbacks in this draft. They drafted a potential shut down corner in Jaire Alexander and draft a turnover machine in Jackson. Going to be tough to throw on that defense once they develop.

With the 45th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers select Josh Jackson, CB out of Iowa.

The Green Bay Packers are now on the clock. They could be adding a wide receiver. That is one of their biggest needs.

With the 44th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers select Dante Pettis out of Washington.

The San Francisco 49ers are now on the clock. They have moved up, reaching a trade agreement with the Washington Redskins.

The depth chart for running backs in Detroit just got interesting. With the addition of Johnson, they also have Ameer Abdullah, LeGarrette Blount, Theo Riddick, and Dwayne Washington on the roster.

With the 43rd pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions select Kerryon Johnson, running back out of Auburn.

The New England Patriots have traded the pick with the Detroit Lions.

The New England Patriots are now on the clock. Last night the Patriots added Isaiah Wynn and Sony Michel, both out of Georgia.

With the 42nd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select Mike Gesicki, Penn State tight end

The Miami Dolphins are now on the clock.

With the 41st pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans select Harold Landry, defensive end out of Boston College.

The Tennessee Titans have traded up.

The Oakland Raiders are now on the clock. Their needs include: Middle linebacker, defensive tackle, defensive back and wide receiver.

Sutton now joins Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders in the wide receiver room.

With the 40th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos select Cortland Sutton, WR from SMU.

Four of the last seven picks have been on offensive lineman. The Denver Broncos are now on the clock.

With the 39th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears select James Daniels, center out of Iowa

The Buccaneers cross off a major need of their list. In three seasons at USC, Jones rushed for 3,619 yards and 39 touchdowns.

With the 38th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Ronald Jones II, running back, USC.

With the selection of Will Hernandez, the Giants have a guy that block for Eli Manning and create holes and space for Saquon Barkley to run.

The Cleveland Browns have had one heck of a draft. Their first four picks include Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward, Austin Corbett and Nick Chubb.

First five picks in the second round: Cleveland Browns select Austin Corbett, T, Nevada. The New York Giants select guard Will Hernandez out of UTEP. The Cleveland Browns select Nick Chubb, running back from Georgia. The Indianapolis Colts had back to back picks. The 36th pick was Darius Leonard, OLB from South Carolina State and the 37th pick was Braden Smith, offensive guard from Auburn.