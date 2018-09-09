Colts and Tyreek Burwell reach injury settlement

The Indianapolis Colts reached an injury settlement with the offensive tackle Thursday, pushing him into free agency. Tyreek Burwell had a one-year contract remaining with the franchise.

The linesman's story with the franchise came to an abrupt end after he was moved to the injury reserve due to an undisclosed injury. However, he and the Colts reached an agreement which will allow Burwell to sign elsewhere.

Burwell arrived to the Colts on September 12, 2017 after he was cut by the Los Angeles Chargers. During November of the 2017 season, the Colts elevated the Huntington Station, NY native to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. He only played one game.