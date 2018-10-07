Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans Live Stream Result and NFL Scores 2018 (0-0)
Follow the Cowboys vs Texans stream, score and result of the Sunday Night Football Week 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Kickoff for Cowboys vs Texans is at 8:20 PM EST. Keep following for the live outcome on VAVEL USA.
Full auto refresh in 60
Don't go anywhere!
In a few moments, we will share the initial lineups of Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans live score, in addition to the latest information that surges from the NRG Stadium. Do not miss a detail of the game with the live updates and commentaries on VAVEL.
Last Texans game
The last Houston Texans game was against the Colts in a vibrant game where Deshaun Watson threw for 375 yards and a 37-34 victory.
The Houston Texans (1-3) have not been the team that their fans expected at the start of the season. To a large extent, their defense has been the big problem when it comes to winning.
Last Cowboys game
The last game of the Dallas Cowboys was at the AT&T Stadium when they defeated the Detroit Lions 26-24.
The Cowboys (2-2) visit the NRG Stadium looking in their quest to improve the record, in addition to cutting distances in the NFC East, division led by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Sunday Night Football’s Week 5 is here and two southern teams which have struggled at the beginning of the season will be clashing at the NRG Stadium tonight.
Welcome to live coverage of the Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans game! My name is Alan Nunez, and I am happy to be bringing you play-by-play coverage of Cowboys vs Texans here on VAVEL. From now until the game begins at 20:20 pm ET, news, and notes will be above to get you up to speed. Be sure to return before game time for play-by-play updates!