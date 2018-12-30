NFL Black Monday Live

Source: Keith Srakocic-AP

With the conclusion of the 2018 regular season, we will be brining you the latest developments regarding coaches around the NFL.

Carolina Panthers have informed head coach Ron Rivera that he will return in his current position for the 2019 season.
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced that executive vice president Tom Coughlin, GM Dave Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone will all return in their current positions for the 2019 season.
As for the Arizona Cardinals, they have announced coach Steve Wilks will be available to reporters at 12:30 tomorrow afternoon Arizona time.
Maccagnan will work closely with CEO Christopher Johnson in the search for Bowles' replacement, the team said.
Bowles presided over one of the worst three-year stretches in Jets franchise history. Even though the Jets fired Bowles, the organization opted to retain embattled general manager Mike Maccagnan. During his tenure in New York, Bowles went 24-40.
The next coach to follow suit was New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles.
Koetter finished his stint with Tampa Bay with a 19-29 record, going 5-11 this season.
After three seasons, it appears that Dirk Koetter's time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has come to an end. Koetter and the Buccaneers lost to the Atlanta Falcons 34-32 on Sunday.
As seen this morning on FoxJay Glazer ​​​​​​​discussed the potential openings around the NFL
Greetings and welcome to Vavel NFL's coverage of Black Monday 2018. Black Monday is the Monday following the conclusion of the regular season as organizations fire coaches and begin searching for their replacements.
