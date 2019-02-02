Todd Gurley will have "big role" to play in Super Bowl, says Sean McVay

Head coach Sean McVay believes running-back Todd Gurley will have a “big role” to play for the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

Gurley was kept quiet in the NFC Championship match against the New Orleans Saints as the back was restricted to 10-yards from four carries and also let a pass slip through his hands for an interception.

However, McVay has given his number one running-back his full support ahead of the huge clash against the New England Patriots in Atlanta.

“He’s feeling good, a hundred percent,” McVay told NBC Sport. “We expect him to play a big role in this game.

“He didn’t have that many touches, but he still played a good amount of snaps (against the Saints),” McVay said. “We just weren’t able to run it as much as we’d like to, because New Orleans did a nice job stopping us.

“Then, we were in some two-minute situations at the end of the game and the end of the half where you’re more inclined to throw it.

“He should be good. But I think really our team, as a whole, is feeling really good just having two weeks since our last game and looking forward to the challenge and competing to the best of our ability.”

Both McVay and Bill Belichick are yet to go head-to-head in a game, however, the pair admitted that they’ve been in communication with each other this season.

The Patriots are getting set to compete in their third straight Super Bowl, their ninth under Belichick, and the Rams head coach gave credit for this achievement.

McVay said: "I think some of the things I'd like to learn from when you watch and appreciate what he's done for so long is the consistency.

"Even when you just hear him speak, the wealth of knowledge and experience that he's pulling from is incredible. And he's got such an ownership and mastery on offense, defense, and special teams.

"You never see the Patriots beat themselves."