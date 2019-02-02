Los Angeles Rams vs New England Patriots Live Stream Score in Super Bowl LIII
Follow live blog text commentary of Super Bowl LIII between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Live Score. Kick-off is at 6:30pm ET.
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay also spoke about Belichick to the press on opening night and said: "I think some of the things I'd like to learn from when you watch and appreciate what he's done for so long is the consistency. Even when you just hear him speak, the wealth of knowledge and experience that he's pulling from is incredible. And he's got such an ownership and mastery on offense, defense, and special teams."
During the opening night press conference, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said: “They have a good chemistry and feeling for each other. We’ve played a lot of football together and they’re starting to do little things that we didn’t to a month ago, two months ago. Those little things make a difference.”
The NFL Honours award show will take place on Saturday night and we'll find out if Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be named MVP and also the Rookie of the Season. Cleveland Browns quarterback and New York Giants running-back Saquon Barkley, among others, are in the running for the latter award.
The national anthem, before the kick-off, will be performed by seven-time Grammy Award-winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Gladys Knight. The Empress of Soul will take centre stage before Super Bowl LI to perform the "Star Spangled Banner" in front of thousands in attendance, and millions watching in all corners of the world.
The Pepsi Halftime Show for Super Bowl LIII will have Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi all performing. The show has a lot to live up to as the previous two or three have been some of the best in living memory. Justin Timberlake performed last year, Lady Gaga the year before and Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson were the half-time show for Super Bowl 50.
Now we will take a look back at who leads the way in the all-time list of Super Bowl wins. So, the Pittsburgh Steelers have six titles in eight appearances, while the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ershave five Vince Lombardi Trophies in eight and six appearances respectively. The New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and New York Giants all have four titles to their names and the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles/ Oakland Raiders and the Washington Redskins have two Super Bowl's. The Baltimore/ Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens have two, while seven other teams have won the Super Bowl one time.
Last season, the Super Bowl was contested between the Philadelphia Eagles, led by back-up quarterback Nick Foles, and the New England Patriots. The Eagles produced a late comeback in the fourth quarter, Zak Ertz scoring a touchdown with 2:21 remaining, to win their first Super Bowl.
It's become a bit of a routine seeing the Patriots in the Playoffs, certainly under head coach Bill Belichick, but NFL supporters, as a whole, didn't believe they'd go all the way to the Super Bowl. In the divisional round, they beat the Los Angeles Chargers 41-28 to set-up an AFC Championship match with the Kansas City Chiefs. The two teams faced in the regular season and the outcome was the same as New England won 37-31 in overtime to make it through to their third-straight Super Bowl.
Despite a slow start to the regular season, New England picked up momentum at the right time and clinched their tenth-consecutive AFC East title after they beat divisional rivals, the Buffalo Bills, in Week 16. The fight for a first-round bye in the AFC came down to the final week, but it was the Patriots that secured it after the victory over the New York Jets.
After having a bye to the divisional round, McVay's team beat the Dallas Cowboys 30-22 to set-up a showdown with the New Orleans Saints in the Dome. The Rams saw off the number one seed in overtime, a game which the Saints felt they should've won after a controversial no-call on a pass interference near the end of the fourth quarter. This is the first Super Bowl appearance since 1979 for the Rams, when they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams finished top of the NFC West this season, with a 13-3 record. After the Week 13 victory over the Detroit Lions, the Rams clinched the division, for the second consecutive season.
The Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the home of Super Bowl LIII and the multi-purpose stadium is the home of the Atlanta Falcons and MLS side, Atlanta United. The total cost of the stadium is believed to be around $1.6 billion and opened back in August 2017. The stadium holds the record for the world's largest video board, the 360-degree display above.
It's that time of the season, once again, as the best team from the AFC take on the best team from the NFC in the Super Bowl. This year, the Rams take on the Patriots for the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Hello, I'm Andrew McDonnell and welcome to VAVEL's live commentary of Super Bowl LIII between the Los Angeles Rams vs New England Patriots in Atlanta.