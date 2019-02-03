Chiefs' Quarterback Patrick Mahomes named NFL Most Valuable Player

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award after a star-studded breakthrough season.

It was certainly a risky decision when the Chiefs traded away Alex Smith and went all-in on Mahomes, who only played one game in his rookie season, in the off-season, but it’s one that paid off.

Mahomes named NFL MVP

The 23-year-old led the way with 50 passing touchdowns and 5,000-yards in his second season in the NFL and beat the likes of Drew Brees, Todd Gurley and Jared Goff to the award.

Mahomes, who was also awarded the Offensive Player of the Year and the FedEx Air Player of the Year, said: “I’m so humbled. This is just the beginning. We’ve got a long way to go.”

New York Giants running-back Saquon Barkley was named Offensive Rookie of the Year, beating the likes of Baker Mayfield to the award.

Barkley pips Mayfield to award

Barkley believes the Giants have the capabilities to win a Super Bowl under quarterback Eli Manning, who has already guided the franchise to two Vince Lombardi trophies.

"I still believe we can win with Eli [Manning]," Barkley told CNBC. "I think he does an unbelievable job of handling that pressure in the spotlight."

The rookie rushed for 1,307-yards and scored 11 touchdowns, which also led him to picking up the FedEx Ground Player of the Year award.

Aaron Donald, who will play in Super Bowl LIII with the Los Angeles Rams, was named the Defensive Player of the Year, while Andrew Luck was awarded the Comeback Player of the Year award.

There were a few worthy candidates for Coach of the Year, including Rams’ head coach Sean McVay, but the award went to Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy.

Reed and Gonzalez inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed and former Chiefs tight-end Tony Gonzalez were two of the eight people inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

Atlanta Falcons guard Ben Garland won the Salute to Service award, while Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Walter Peyton NFL Man of the Year award, which was won by JJ Watt last season, was awarded to Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long.