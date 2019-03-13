Le'Veon Bell signs with the New York Jets

The much-awaited move of Le'Veon Bell has finally been completed. After holding out for the 2018 NFL season, the former Steelers running back has found a new home with the New York Jets. Bell signs a four-year, 52.5 million dollar deal with the Jets.

Less Money Than Expected

Bell was franchised for two straight years by the Steelers and sat out last year which lost him 14 million dollars. There were reports that he turned down a three-year, 48 million dollar deal from the Steelers back in September.

Bell is getting 35 million guaranteed in his deal with the Jets and his overall total money could hit as high as 61 million including incentives.

More Weapons

The move comes at a good time for the Jets who were 26th in total rushing yards last season. Bell has rushed for over 1000 yards in three of his four full seasons as a starter in the league and was well on pace to break that barrier before getting injured in the 2015 season.

Sam Darnold is the biggest beneficiary of this thanks to not only the addition of Bell's rushing presence but his catching presence as well. The Michigan State alum is an excellent pass catcher out of the backfield which has seen him gain over 600 yards as a receiver in three of his five seasons in the league.