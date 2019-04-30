Josh Rosen relishing second chance

New Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen says he feels like he was drafted twice after being traded to South Beach. It wasn't until a few minutes before the draft that he knew his time with the Arizona Cardinals would be over.

New Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said that the former UCLA quarterback will have to earn the job, competing against journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick. Rosen is embracing the role, considering himself the "backup" on paper.

First Impressions

The 22-year-old didn't shy from any questions in his first press conference in Miami. He discussed all things from his successor in Arizona in Kyler Murray to the talks of him being a bad teammate and leader. "I think I'm a really good teammate. What I've tried to do is not say or do anything extra, just kind of be me and keep my head down, and eventually the story will straighten out," Rosen said. "I think it has for the most part. Time and consistency are the best medicine to cure the narrative.''

If Rosen can flash the potential that he's been said to have in Miami, his acquisition would be considered one of the steals of not only the 2019 draft, but potentially draft history.