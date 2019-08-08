on VAVEL
New York Giants vs New York Jets: Live Stream Online Updates and How to Watch NFL Preseason Game (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

Follow along for New York Giants vs New York Jets live stream online, TV channel, roster preview and score updates of the 2019 NFL Preseason. Kick-off Giants vs Jets time: 7pm ET.

Do not miss a detail of the game with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis for this Giants vs Jets game.

At the presser, Jones talked to the media members and expressed that “it will be a whole lot of fun to just run out there for the first time and kind of be part of the scene, be part of an NFL football game. So I’m excited, I’m looking forward to getting out there.”
Who will start at QB?
New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur didn’t disclose who will be starting on the quarterback position.

However, he made clear that rookie Daniel Jones “will play, I can tell you that for sure. The preseason games are very important, especially for the quarterback to be able to go out there. It’s the next real step in his process, so to speak. We’re looking forward to seeing him go out and execute.”

Jets LB Jordan Jenkins
"I'm pretty ready. You go against guys every day that you've been going against for the last season, two seasons, all year, you know each other's moves. Now you're ready to try out everything you've learned against somebody new, against somebody we're going to see later this year.”
No Le’Veon tonight
Running back Le’Veon Bell will keep Jets fans waiting a little bit longer.

The starring runner back won’t suit up for tonight’s game as heach coach Gase continues to manage workload.

First time
On the other hand, today will be the first game day for first-round quarterback pick Daniel Jones. The rookie has raised a lot of expectations around his former collegiate arm and is expected to show if the Giants GM made the right choice.
New faces
Giants and Jets fans will be seeing plenty of new faces on both sidelines. For instance, the Jets locker room is ran by new head coach Adam Gase and a potential new star running back in Le’Veon Bell.
It all starts here
For Giants and Jets, the road to the LIV Super Bowl starts in this precise game. The training camp time is over and the NFL preseason gets going tonight.
How to watch Giants vs Jets live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: NFL Network and WNBC.

If you want to directly stream it: fuboTV (Free trial + monthly subscription), and NFL Network (monthly subscription).

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Kick-off time
The Giants vs Jets will be played at the MetLife Stadium, in New Jersey. The kick-off is scheduled at 7pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL Preseason game: New York Giants vs New York Jets.

My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

