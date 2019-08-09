on VAVEL
on the Web
Pictures
Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream Online Updates and How to Watch NFL Preseason Game (0-0)
Photo: VAVEL

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream Online Updates and How to Watch NFL Preseason Game (0-0)

Follow along for Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers live stream online, TV channel, roster preview and score updates of the 2019 NFL Preseason. Kickoff time 49ers vs Cowboys: 9pm ET.

alannunez
Alan Núñez
60 LIVE live icon gif
Do not miss a detail of the game with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis for this Cowboys vs 49ers game.
Tony Pollard's moment
One of the most benefited by the Elliot’s hold out is rookie Tony Pollard. The fourth-round selection has shined throughout these two weeks of camp. Pollard averaged 6.8 yards per carry, 12.4 yards per reception and 30.1 yards per kickoff return.

He scored nine touchdowns running, nine receiving and seven returning. "One of the most exciting players to me of this training camp," said Dak Prescott about the rookie. 

Robert Quinn out
On top of that, DE Robert Quinn broke his hand and was suspended two games by the league couple days after the injury. “Defensive end Robert Quinn will definitely miss the first two regular-season games now. The NFL has announced the veteran pass-rusher has been suspended for two games for a violation of the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. Quinn had recently returned to Dallas to undergo surgery on a fractured left hand that he sustained in practice earlier this week,” read on Cowboys official statement.
Ezekiel Elliot's drama
Dallas Cowboys’ training camp is full of uncertainty and drama with Ezekiel Elliott’s absence. As Elliot holds out in pursuit of a contract extension, the Cowboys running back is looking for a paycheck similar to the $45 million guaranteed Todd Gurley got from the Los Angeles Rams.

On the other side of the negotiating table, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is thinking more along the lines of the $35 million guaranteed contract the Jets paid Le’Veon Bell, according to the Dallas Morning News.

49ers injury list
Defensive end Nick Bosa won’t see action in any of the preseason games due to high ankle sprain, announced 49ers GM John Lynch.

The San Francisco team hopes to have Bosa ready for Week 1. Also, RB Jerick McKinnon suffered a setback in his attempt to return from an ACL injury. Will miss roughly the next two weeks.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback position will split between C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens tonight.

However, Coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t say which one will be the starter. “I wouldn’t say anyone has the edge, because I don’t want to go there yet,” he said to KNBR radio station.

For 49ers and Cowboys, the road to the LIV Super Bowl starts in this precise game. The training camp time is over and the NFL preseason gets going tonight for both teams.
How to watch 49ers vs Cowboys live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: NFL Network and WNBC.

If you want to directly stream it: fuboTV (Free trial + monthly subscription), and NFL Network (monthly subscription).

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Kick-off time
The 49ers vs Cowboys will be played at the Levi’s Stadium, in San Francisco. The kick-off is scheduled at 9pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL Preseason game: Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers.

My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo