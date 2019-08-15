Raiders vs Cardinals: LIVE Stream and Score Updates (17-0)
Follow along for Oakland Raiders vs Arizona Cardinals live stream online, TV channel, roster preview and score updates of the 2019 NFL Preseason. Kick-off Raiders vs Cardinals time: 8pm ET.
60 LIVE
Touchdown Raiders!!!
Kyler Murray for the second consecutive drive is still on the field.
Raiders 10-0 Cardinals
Field goal Raiders Carlson 25-yardas
Glennon blew up his receiver and let go of the touchdown.
1Q 07:21
Walker does the first and goal reception.
1Q 08:40
Oakland big play with Washington reception placing ovoid at 25 yard
Mike Glennon to be Raiders' new quarterback
The Arizona series ends at your 24-yard. Many punishments from both teams.
1Q 10:20
Murray's very long pass and it's incomplete for Kirk.
1Q 11:12
Murray's first move for a three-yard haul, although the Raiders give away the first and ten with an illegal use of the hands.
1Q 11:45
Logan returns the ovoid in the kickoff to the 27 yard, but the Cardinals are penalized with a holding.
Raiders 7-0 Cardinals
The extra point is good.
Touchdown Raiders
Pass 14 yards from Derek Carr to Ryan Grant for first points
1Q 11:58
First time out of Oakland. Already in the red zone
Second first and ten for Oakland. Most of the land plays
The game begins with touchback for the Raiders
See you, paper
As part of a league-wide initiative that involves all 32 NFL teams, fans will be able to access Cardinals games at State Farm Stadium either through digital cards for season ticket members or on a smartphone via digital tickets accessible through the team’s free mobile app.
Paper tickets – including print-at-home and PDF versions – are no longer available or accepted. And because of the encryption technology utilized, screen shots of bar codes will not be acceptable for entry.
As always, Raiders fan base doesn't let their team down. The fans will be supporting today.
Raiders and Cardinals have started their warm up routine on the field.
Locker ready
Arizona Cardinals locker room is set for today's game. The white and red gear awaits for the home team.
Former Raiders WR “Swervin’” Mervyn Fernandez was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.
The California native played all six of his seasons (1982 – 1986, 1994) in the Canadian Football League with the BC Lions in Vancouver, British Columbia. He played for the Raiders from 1987 – 1992.
Live coverage starts now
It is less than two hours before the kick-off for this exciting game Oakland Raiders vs Arizona Cardinals. Our live coverage begins!
Follow it here
Do not miss a detail of the game with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis for this Raiders vs Cardinals game.
Last season the two teams met in the same stadium, with Oakland winning 23-21.
AJ Cole has been one of the few Oakland players to be on the squad right now after participating in the minicamps along with 70 other athletes: "I was really going there trying to take it as a learning experience”.
Defensive AQ Shipley returned after a ligament injury, so Murray didn't hesitate to emphasize his presence on the team: "Working with him has been great; having a veterans center has definitely helped me a lot”.
His last Preseason games will be hosting the Packers and visiting the Seahawks.
The Raiders were last in the West AFC in 2018 with a record of 4-12.
Arizona will close the Preseason by visiting the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos.
The Cardinals were the worst NFL team in 2018, finishing with a 3-13 record.
On Wednesday after the novel by Antonio Brown and his helmet, the receiver has already presented to the practice, although it is unlikely to have participation.
The Raiders started on the right foot by defeating Los Angeles Rams 14-3.
Kyler Murray, the team debuted last week and was only on one drive, completing 6 of 7 for 44 yards.
The Cardinals defeated Los Angeles Chargers 17-13 in Week 1.
How to watch Oakland vs Arizona live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN.
If you want to directly stream it: fuboTV (Free trial + monthly subscription), and ESPN (monthly subscription).
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Kick-off time
The Raiders vs Cardinals will be played at the University of Phoenix Stadium, in Arizona. The kick-off is scheduled at 8pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL Preseason game: Oakland Raiders vs Arizona Cardinals
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.