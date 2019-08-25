Andrew Luck Announces Retirement From NFL

The Indianapolis Colts and the rest of the National Football League were left in shock, on Sunday morning, as Quarterback Andrew Luck announced his retirement.

Luck, who had spent seven years with the Colts, had sustained a number of injuries during his time in the NFL and it appears that it has taken its toll after all.

The 29-year-old was the number one pick in the 2012 Draft and played an instrumental part in the Colts getting to the Playoffs in 2018 - he was second in the league for touchdown passes.

Luck Ending "Cycle Of Injury"

After shoulder surgery in 2016, Luck missed the 2017 season and has struggled with injuries during this pre-season.

Speaking to the media, the American said: “It’s taken the joy of this game away. It’s the hardest decision of my life, but it is the right decision for me.

“For the last four years or so, I’ve been in this cycle of injury, pain, rehab, injury, pain, rehab. It’s been unceasing, unrelenting, both in-season and off-season, and I felt stuck in it.

“The only way I see out is to no longer play football.”

The Colts reached the Playoffs in 2018, for the first time in four years, and Luck was named the ‘Comeback Player of the Year’ in the NFL and was also selected for the Pro Bowl game - for the fourth time in his career.

Seven-Year Career Brought To An End

His stats are impeccable and Luck will go down as one of the greatest to have played the game. Succeeding the great Peyton Manning was never going to be an easy task, but he gave the Colts seven years of excellence.

The quarterback finished with 23,671 passing yards and 171 passing touchdowns in seven seasons in the NFL. With the season being just a couple of weeks away, it appears that Jacoby Brissett with be the starter in Indianapolis.