Buffalo Bills sign kicker Stephen Hauschka on two-year extension

Kicker Stephen Hauschka is regarded as one of the best to have played the game in his position.

Therefore, it made perfect sense for the Buffalo Bills to give him a two-year extension, which is reportedly worth $8 million.

The 34-year-old is a prized possession for the Bills and that showed in the 2018 season as he has one of his best seasons.

Veteran Kicker Will Remain In Buffalo

Hauschka was with the Seattle Seahawks for six years before moving to one of the toughest places - Buffalo - for a kicker in the National Football League.

Last season, the veteran kicker converted 22 of his 28 field goal attempts and missed just one of his 26 extra-point attempts. He also holds the second-longest streak in Bills history for the 17 consecutive field goals he made in 2018.

He was entering his final year of the contract he originally signed, but the Bills will be delighted to have him on board for a further two years.

The kicker was with the Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos in the early stages of his career, but he made a real name for himself in Seattle.

Hauschka "Super Excited" To Stay With Bills

Hauschka also has a Super Bowl ring to his name, when the Seahawks beat the Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII. The kicker has expressed his delight to be staying in Buffalo.

"I'm super excited," Hauschka told the Bills' official website. "We've come to love this place. It's such a great place to work and raise a family.

"The culture and environment we get to work and play in every single day is amazing. We're going to turn this things around and win a bunch of games here and I'm excited to be a part of it."

The Bills have their final preseason match against the Minnesota Vikings before the season gets underway next Sunday. They are on the road as they travel to AFC East rivals, the New York Jets.