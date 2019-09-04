Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears: LIVE Stream Online and Score Updates (0-0)
Follow along for Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 NFL Regular Season. Kick-off time Packers vs Bears: 8:20pm ET.
60 LIVE
Quarterback Mitch Trubisky arrived at Soldier Field before the Chicago Bears take on the Green Bay Packers tonight in the first NFL game of the 2019 regular season.
The very first Thursday Night Football of the season you will be able to follow it with us here on VAVEL!
Live coverage starts now!
In about less than an hour, the helmets of Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will be clashing.
Follow it here
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears match.
Lastest games
In the last five games, the Packers are 4-1 ahead, but in the last match the Bears won at home 24-17.
Winning away from home
The Packers had a hard time winning as visitors in 2018. In fact, in the most recent preseason, they finished with a 2-2 mark, winning at home but losing away from home.
Preseason bad
The preseason mark does not indicate that as it happens in the regular season, however, Chicago had a record of 1-3, although it won the most important game that was week 3 by beating the Indianapolis Colts 27-17.
Bears: project consolidation
Chicago was the surprise last season when they won NFC North. This year, they start as favorites to win the division with a solid defensive and a 'not-so-new' Mitchell Trubisky.
Packers: the beginning of an era
Matt Lafleur begins his management at the head of Green Bay and will seek to put them to playoffs. It will be interesting to see what level Aaron Rodgers is at, as the team's aspirations are focused on him.
For pride
The NFL changed the first match to be the 100th season, because of it placed the oldest rivalry in the league that is Packers vs Bears.
How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: NBC.
If you want to directly stream it: NBC and NFL Game Pass.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Kick-off time
The Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears match will be played at the stadium Soldier Field, in Chicago, Estados Unidos. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:20pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL season game: Green Bay Packers vsChicago Bears!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.