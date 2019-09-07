Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars live stream online, CBS, roster preview and score updates of the 2019 NFL. Kickoff time: Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars: 1pm ET.
Mahomes doesn't want to be a One - Season - Wonder
After astonishing the NFL last year with their passes and yards winning right and left, will come the second year of great test for Mahomes. Patrick showed that he has a unique talent, but now with the teams studying him better, he will have to show his best qualities.
The opportunity that Foles deserved
Nick Foles finally has the multi-million dollar contract he wanted, but now he's taking on a big responsibility for bringing the Jaguars to a successful conclusion. With Jacksonville with a great defense, Foles must be that heavy blow in the attack to make the team a candidate in the AFC.
Chiefs: Team News
Xavier Williams (DT) and Jordan Lucas (S) are in doubt about the visiting team.
Jaguars: Team News
In the injury report there are already two players discarded: Cedric Ogbuehi (OL) and Josh Oliver (TE). And Cam Robinson (OL) and Marcell Dareus (DT) remain in doubt.
What to expect today?
It will be Nick Foles' debut as the Jaguars' starting QB with very high expectations, having to measure up to one of the best teams in the AFC.
The Chiefs, after staying on the shores of the Super Bowl, will be looking to consolidate as a candidate for the Vince Lombardi trophy.
