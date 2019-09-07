New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Competition. Kick-off time: 4:25pm ET.
60 LIVE
Follow it here
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys match.
Lastest games
Of the last five games, Dallas has a 4-1 lead. In 2018 they swept the series with victories at the beginning and end of the season.
Positive balance in preseason
The Cowboys added a mark of 2-2 in preseason, but left a good taste in the mouth, counting the victory of week 3 against the Houston Texans 34-0.
Unbeaten in preseason... good sign?
The Giants were one of three teams that finished the preseason undefeated, although this does not necessarily indicate that it will happen in the regular season. It is worth remembering the case of the Browns in 2015, who won all their preseason matches and lost all of the regular campaign.
Cowboys: taking the leap in quality
This year Dallas seems to come with high expectations, especially with the agreement with Ezekiel Elliott to become the best runner in the league. Dallas qualified for the playoffs last year, although they were eliminated by current NFC champions Los Angeles Rams.
Giants: for the vindication
The vote of confidence has been given to Eli Manning once again, but criticism from his own supporters could take away his title if he doesn't start in the best way. Daniel Jones was selected in the last Draft and 2019 could be his debut year.
Rivalry at its best
There is no doubt that divisional matches are played to the death and this match is no exception. Once again Giants and Cowboys open the season in order to get the first win of the season.
How to watch New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: FOX.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX and NFL Game Pass.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Kick-off time
The New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys match will be played at the stadium AT&T Stadium, in Texas, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:25 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL season game: New York Giants vsDallas Cowboys!
My name is Adrián Hernández and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.