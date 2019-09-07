We've Got Some Things To Work On, says Davante Adams

The Green Bay Packers kicked off the NFL's 100th season with a tense 10-3 victory over their arch rivals, the Chicago Bears.

It was far from a dazzling performance in Aaron Rodgers and Matt LeFleur's debut together, but their defence stepped up big and had five sacks on Mitchell Trubisky.

Trubisky was also held to just 228 passing yards, with one turnover, while the Bears' running game never really got going, with just 46-yards all game.

We Put High Expectations On Ourselves

The only touchdown of the game was scored in the second quarter when Rodgers found tight-end Jimmy Graham in the end zone.

However, wide receiver Davante Adams, who spoke to the press in the locker room after the game, believes the team have "some things to work on".

“We put high expectations on ourselves, obviously much higher than the result has reflected, but we’ve got time," Adams said. "We were all optimistic that this thing was going to come out and we were going to fly out of a cannon, but obviously that wasn’t the case today.

“We’ve got some things to work on, we’ll look at the film, but we got the win. Our defence stepped up big time. It’s not an easy game. It’s a great team that we played against, so there’s some kinks that we’ve got to iron out.”

Packers Shut Down Bears At Soldier Field

Nevertheless, there's no better feeling, especially for the Packers, to win the opening game, going in to Soldier Field and shutting down the Bears.

Adams, who is now in his sixth season in Green Bay, was targeted eight times by Rodgers and had four receptions for 36-yards.

The receiver is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and was honest in saying that he isn't looking forward to watching the game back.

He added: “I don’t think I’m going to like the film. That’s just being brutally honest. We got the ‘W’ and that’s really what matters, but we are real critical over here because we’ve got a lot of guys that have played at a high level and have been doing that for a long time.

“We’ve got some perfectionists in this group, so between myself, Aaron and Coach, that’s three big pieces to this football team. We’re going to rally and figure it out.”

The Packers have their home opener in Week Two, against the Minnesota Vikings, while the Bears travel to Mile High to face the Denver Broncos.