Antonio Brown agrees terms to join New England Patriots

There's been another twist to the Antonio Brown saga as, just after his release from the Oakland Raiders, he has agreed terms to join the New England Patriots.

Brown's stay in Oakland, and one of the offseason's biggest talking points, has been brought to an abrupt end with his release.

The wide-receiver has agreed a one-year contract with the Patriots, worth up to $15 million, which includes a signing bonus of $9 million.

Brown Released By Raiders Then Signed By Pats

The Raiders acquired Brown in a trade back in March, exchanging a third-round and a fifth-round pick in the 2019 Draft to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, things haven't been plain sailing.

After an alleged altercation with general manager Mike Mayock earlier in the week, the Raiders were fully prepared to suspend and fine the player, and even let him go.

Brown posted "release me" on social media and the Raiders did just that before the receiver had the chance to play a single game in the silver and black jersey.

The receiver, renown for his controversial social media posts, took to Twitter and Instagram to confirm the move, posting a picture of himself in a Patriots jersey.

Raiders Tried To Make It Work - Gruden

The talent that Brown has, every football fan is now hoping he gets back to where he was in recent seasons. He led the league in receiving yards in 2015 and 2017, while leading the league in touchdowns last season.

Head Coach Jon Gruden said that he and the Raiders tried to keep Brown in Oakland, but he's proud of the way the team handled the situation.

"We tried every way possible to make it work," Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters.

"All I'm going to say is it's disappointing. I'm really proud of our players, our coaches, our owner, our front office.

"We did everything we could to make this work. I'm sorry it didn't. I apologise, but I will tell you I'm very proud of what we did as an organisation to try. I wish Antonio nothing but the best."

The Raiders play the Denver Broncos on Monday night, while Brown will be eligible to play in Week 2 for the Patriots in the game against the New York Jets - against former Steelers teammate LeVeon Bell.