Denver Broncos vs Oakland Raiders: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Denver Broncos vs Oakland Raiders live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Competition. Kick-off time: 8:20 pm ET.
Lastest games
The record of confrontations is balanced in the last 5 games with three wins for Denver by two for Oakland. Although in the last two occasions that they have played in California, the Raiders have come out with the triumph.
Key player Raiders
Josh Jacobs, the first Raiders Draft team in 2019, will debut in the ground attack where he is expected to be an explosive player and help Carr balance the offensive.
Key player Broncos
Joe Flacco comes from losing the title in Baltimore with Lamar Jackson, but will have a second chance to show that he still has a good level.
Raiders: for a better year
The Raiders will try to make 2019 a better year, however, the eyes were focused on the novel with Antonio Brown who, in the end, was left free and was quickly signed by the Patriots.
Broncos: new era
Since Peyton Manning left, the Broncos haven't had an elite quarterback. By 2019 they will test with Joe Flacco and their first test will come against a divisional rival.
Closing the day
Once again the Raiders will play the double billboard of the first Monday Night Football and they will do it facing a divisional rival, the Denver Broncos.
How to watch Denver Broncos vs Oakland Raiders Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN and NFL Game Pass.
Kick-off time
The Denver Broncos vs Oakland Raiders match will be played at the stadium Oakland-Alameda Coliseum, in California, Estados Unidos. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:20 pm ET.
