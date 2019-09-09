Baltimore Ravens 59-10 Miami Dolphins: Jackson Throws Five TD Passes For Record-Breaking Ravens

Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes during a record-breaking afternoon as the Baltimore Ravens thrashed the Miami Dolphins 59-10 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mark Ingram set the tone early, finding the end zone on the opening drive of the game, while rookie Marquise Brown scored two touchdowns in the first quarter.

Jackson had four touchdown passes to his name by the end of the first-half, with Willie Snead and Miles Boykin inflicting more misery on the Dolphins.

The Ravens had 42 points racked up by half-time, with Ingram rushing in for a three-yard score, with the Dolphins also scoring a touchdown through Preston Williams.

Jackson’s record-equalling fifth touchdown pass was to Patrick Ricard. Back-up quarterback Robert Griffin threw his first touchdown pass since 2016, to Mark Andrews, to round-off the dominating performance in the first quarter.

Ravens Dominant From The Start

After a perfect preseason, John Harbaugh’s Ravens were going in to the game in Miami with a new look to both their offense and defense.

From the first play of the game, the tone was set by Baltimore. Jackson handed the ball off to Ingram, who bulldozed his was through to gain 49-yards on his first play for the team.

The opening drive was rounded off by the running-back as Ingram rushed into the end zone from two-yards.

Earl Thomas, another new face in Baltimore, stepped up on the Dolphins’ first drive of the game and intercepted Ryan Fitzpatrick’s pass to get the ball back.

Jackson’s first touchdown pass of the season followed when he threw into the path of Brown and the receiver took it to the house for a 47-yard touchdown reception.

Hollywood Shines Against The Dolphins

Hollywood gave the Ravens an insight as to what to expect this season and had his second touchdown of the first quarter when Jackson’s pass was taken to the end zone for an 83-yard score.

Baltimore were relentless on both sides of the ball, Willie Snead was the next player to have a touchdown to his name.

Things were going from bad to worse for the Dolphins when Sam Koch’s punt was muffed by Jakeem Grant and Justin Bethel pounced on the ball at the Miami 11-yard line.

Jackson was forced back, but showed his agility when he threw to a wide-open Miles Boykin off the back foot for a five-yard touchdown reception.

The Ravens were toying with their opponents, a fake punt on fourth down saw Anthony Levin rush straight up the middle and gain 60-yards.

Baltimore’s franchise record for most points scored in the first-half was broken when Ingram rushed into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game.

The game was all but over in two quarters. Fitzpatrick connected with Williams to score Miami’s first touchdown of the game, right before half-time.

Jackson Throws Record-Equalling Fifth Touchdown Pass

Jackson’s record-equalling fifth touchdown pass was a one-yard throw to Ricard, with his deep pass to tight-end Andrews setting up the team in the red zone.

Jackson finished the game going 17-for-20 for 324-yards, five touchdown passes and a perfect passer rating – just the 73rd time this has occurred in NFL history.

Josh Rosen became the youngest quarterback to play for the Dolphins since Dan Marino when he was introduced in the third quarter.

However, life in a Dolphins shirt didn’t start as planned as his pass to Grant was picked off by Marlon Humphrey. The Ravens also switched up their quarterback, with Griffin coming into the game.

Andrew Completes Drubbing In Fourth Quarter

Griffin threw to Andrews for Baltimore’s eighth touchdown of the game, in the fourth quarter. The tight-end finished the game with 108-yards from eight receptions.

Four records were broken by the Ravens in the game; total net yards (643-yards), eight total touchdowns, most points in a first-half, biggest margin of victory and most points in a single game.

The Ravens have their home opener next Sunday when they welcome former player Terrell Suggs and the Arizona Cardinals to Baltimore. The Dolphins are at home to AFC East rivals, and current Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots.