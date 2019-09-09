It's Not Easy To Win Games In This League, says New England Patriots Receiver Julian Edelman

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots got the defense of their Super Bowl underway with a dominant 33-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Josh Gordon caught the first touchdown pass of the game before Phillip Dorsett linked up with Brady for a 25-yard and a 58-yard touchdown reception.

The Steelers offered very little in the game, with Chris Boswell’s field goal being the only points they scored all game, but Brady went 24-for-36 for 341-yards and three touchdown passes.

Embed from Getty Images

It’s Not Easy To Win Games In This League

The talent that Brady has on the outside is frightening, including the new addition of Antonio Brown, who was released by the Oakland Raiders and snapped up by the Patriots last week.

Nevertheless, Julian Edelman has always been Brady’s go-to guy. Whether that be in a regular season game or in one of the three Super Bowl’s that they’ve won together.

Edelman had six receptions for 83-yards against the Steelers and told reporters, after the game, that it’s not easy to win games in the National Football League.

“It’s always great to go out and win in this league,” Edelman said. “It’s not easy to win games in this league, especially against opponents like the Steelers. They’re a really good football team.

“We know that we have a lot to work on and coach will remind us that on Monday when we’re watching film.”

New England are on the road, for the first time, in Week 2 as they travel to divisional rivals, the Miami Dolphins, who suffered a heavy defeat against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.