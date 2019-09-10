New Orleans Saints Need To "Make Improvements", says Drew Brees

Quarterback Drew Brees believes the New Orleans Saints need to "make improvements” from their 30-28 victory over the Houston Texans.

The Texans took the lead in the final minute of the fourth quarter when Deshaun Watson deep pass was caught by Kenny Stills for a 37-yard touchdown reception.

However, with 37 seconds left on the clock, Brees marched the Saints down the field, to within field goal range, and Will Lutz was good from 58-yards to win the game.

Embed from Getty Images

Great To Start The Season With A Win

After the controversial no-call in the NFC Championship game, the Saints were coming into the 2019 season with a bit of a chip on their shoulder.

The Texans went toe-to-toe with the Saints in this one, the game turned out to be a real classic, which went all the way down to the closing stages.

Brees finished the game going 32-for-43 for 370-yards and three touchdown passes. The veteran quarterback said that it’s great to start with a win, but the team need to make “improvements” to be playing their best football.

“It’s great to start the season off with a win,” Brees told reporters in the press conference. “We know the stretch of games that we have coming up here. Here we are in a short week, playing the Rams in LA, then up to Seattle and back her me for Dallas on Sunday Night Football.

“It’s kind of the gauntlet for the first quarter of the season. We know what we’re up against. We know we got to make improvements very quickly because we need to be playing our best football.”

Embed from Getty Images

Brees Pays Compliments To Watson

Watson also threw three touchdown passes in the game, including two to DeAndre Hopkins, both of which were scored in the second quarter.

Brees was impressed by Watson’s performance in the game after the third-year quarterback showed his agility throughout the game.

He said: “He’s a very good player, he’s so versatile. He can throw the ball from the pocket. You saw what happens when he’s able to get out of the pocket. He’s a good athlete, so he can get yardage with his legs.

“You saw his ability to create. You saw him create on some third and longs and they were able to get out of some tough situations because of his versatility.”