Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Competition. Kick-off time: 1pm ET.
Lastest games
The record is short between the two teams in recent years with just five games and a slim lead for Pittsburgh with three wins by two defeats, although when they have played at Heinz Field, the Steelers have not only won but also blanked.
How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: FOX.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX and NFL Game Pass.
Key player Pittsburgh
It's time for James Conner to become a reference in the team's ground attack and serve as an escape valve when required by Ben Roethlisberger.
Key player Seattle
Russell Wilson remains the soul of the attack and has led Seattle to victories they could not have imagined.
Giving another face
The Steelers were widely dominated by New England in Foxborough. Neither ground nor air attack worked, while the defensive never found the formula to stop Tom Brady.
Suffered victory
The Seattle Seahawks achieved a 21-20 home win over the Bengals, but came from behind a couple of times to achieve it.
Steelers: avoiding a bad start
Without Bell and Brown, it would be disastrous for the Steelers to start with two defeats. At home they have become strong in recent years and will seek to revalidate it once again.
Seattle:f or consolidation
Seattle's debut left some doubts about what the team has in store for the season, so they'll be looking for a better display.
The Super Bowl XL recession
Thirteen years ago these teams competed in the Vince Lombardi trophy, where the Steelers won 21-10 in Detroit.
Kick-off time
The Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers match will be played at the stadium Heinz Field, in Pittsburgh, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:00 pm ET.
