Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Redskins: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Redskins
Kickoff time: Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Redskins: 1pm ET.
Lastest games
In the most recent match played by both teams, Dallas beat the Redskins (31-23). Highlighting Amari Cooper with a great performance, catching two touchdown passes for 180 yards.
Washington Redskins: Key player
Adrian Peterson, RB Washington. The veteran runner will be activated for the first time in the campaign, after not having played in the first week. His experience will be key for the attacks in first and second opportunity are by land getting several delays.
Dallas Cowboys: Key Player
Ezekiel Elliot, RB Dallas. After being limited the first week for not having done preseason with the team, will come the best version of Elliott. With the Redskins down in their defensive line, Zeke's assignment will be to be Dallas' battle horse to run between tackles and also serve as a hook for Dak Prescott to play actions.
Washington Redskins: News
Plagued by injuries are the Redskins, among which stand out and are ruled out for the game: Derrius Guice (RB), Jonathan Allen (DL), Caleb Brantley (DT), Jordan Reed (TE) and Colt McCoy (QB).
Dallas Cowboys: Team News
In the injury report before the game, Tavon Austin (concussion) and rookie Luke Gifford (ankle) have been ruled out.
Washington: Must not allow a (0-2) in the division
In their Philadelphia debut, the Redskins let go of their first-half lead over the Eagles and lost the game. The hard blow must be forgotten, now the mission will be to become strong at home not to have a bad record in their division just at the dawn of the season.
Dallas: For the leadership of the division
A great start to the season had the Cowboys in the season, defeating (35-17) the Giants with a great performance by Dak Prescott who launched 4 toudown passes. Now in Washington, must consolidate a good initial streak of Jason Garrett's team.
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Redskins Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: FOX.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX Play.
Kick-off time 1PMET
The Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Redskins match will be played at the FedEX Field, in Landover, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 1pm ET.
One of the oldest rivalries of the NFL will have its first chapter in this season 100. The Redskins will seek not to get (0-2) in their division against a Cowboys who began the season in extraordinary form.
