Cleveland Browns vs New York Jets: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Cleveland Browns vs New York Jets live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 NFL Regular Season. Kick-off time: 8:15 pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Lastest games
The Jets have the lead in the last series of games with a 4-1 lead, however, in 2018 they faced each other in Cleveland and the Browns won 21-17.
How to watch Cleveland Browns vs New York Jets Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: ESPN and ESP Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN and NFL Game Pass.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Key player New York
Demaryius Thomas was barely hired by the Jets this week from the Patriots. Although his performance has come to less in recent years, he is a player of care in the air attack.
Key player Cleveland
Odell Beckham Jr returns to the big apple and will try to have a better show to be the leader in the Browns air raid.
Surprise us?
The Jets lost the lead to the Bills and ended up falling by a point. They have the opportunity to return to play at home and in prime time in MNF.
Win and convince
Cleveland fell surprisingly to Tennessee in the opening week when he was a favorite to win at home.
Jets: without Darnold
New York will suffer the loss for a few weeks of his quarterback Sam Darnold, so will enter the scene substitute Trevor Siemian.
Browns: For the first victory
Cleveland is a very talented team and placed by some specialists to win the North AFC over Ravens and Steelers.
Rarely in the last few years have Browns and Jets appeared in Monday Night Football and they will on this occasion to close round two.
Kick-off time
The Cleveland Browns vs New York Jets match will be played at the stadium MetLife Stadium, in New York, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:15 pm ET.
