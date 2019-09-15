Arizona Cardinals 17-23 Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson Leads Ravens To Victory In Home Opener

Lamar Jackson had a career-high afternoon for rushing yards as the Baltimore Ravens continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 23-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals in their home opener.

The Ravens were up-and-running after an impressive opening drive when Jackson threw to Mark Andrews, who caught the pass for a 27-yard touchdown reception.

Baltimore extended their lead further when tight-end Hayden Hurst caught a one-yard touchdown reception, which opened up an 11-point lead for the home side.

David Johnson’s rushing touchdown, followed by KeeSean Johnson’s two-point conversion, made it a three-point game at the start of the fourth quarter.

Justin Tucker’s 51-yard field goal made it a six-point game and the Ravens were able to see out the rest of the game to move to 2-0 on the season. Jackson finished the game with 120 rushing yards, 100 more than the entire Cardinals team.

Andrews Gets Ball Rolling Against Cardinals

John Harbaugh’s side made a big statement of intent in Week 1 after they demolished the Miami Dolphins. Former Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs was making his return to Baltimore after moving to the Cardinals in the off-season.

The Ravens and the Cardinals were facing for the first time since 2005 and it was the former, who took an early lead in the game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore got things rolling with a seven-play, 94-yard drive down the field, which was rounded off when Jackson threw to the wide-open Andrews, who broke into the end zone.

Zane Gonzalez kicked a 22-yard chip shot to get the Cardinals on the board, after the Ravens defense stood strong in the red zone.

Tucker was good from 33-yards to record his first field goal of the game before the Baltimore defense held the Cardinals in the red zone again, midway through the second quarter.

Jackson to Hurst For Touchdown

Gonzalez kicked a 21-yard field goal this time, but it was the Ravens, who would have the final say of the first-half when they produced another big drive down the field.

The 85-yard drive was completed when Jackson faked the hand-off and threw a bullet pass to tight-end Hurst in the end zone, from a yard out.

Rookie quarterback Kyler Murray connected with veteran receiver Larry Fitzerald for a 40-yard gain, but, like the last two times they were down in the red zone, they failed to convert.

Gonzalez was good, again, from 21-yards, while Tucker kicked his second field goal of the game. He was good from 28-yards and the Ravens opened up another 11-point lead.

Cardinals Respond Through David Johnson

The Cardinals threatened to produce a fourth quarter comeback, for the second successive week, when D.Johnson rushed into the end zone from one-yard out.

Arizona were then successful on the two-point conversion when Murray, with pressure coming, threw a dart down the middle to K.Johnson.

Tucker was good with a 51-yard field goal attempt to extend Baltimore’s lead to six-points and the defense made a huge stop to force the Murray and the Cardinals to a three-and-out on their next drive.

With just 2:57 left in the game, Jackson, on third down and 11, connected with Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown for a 41-yard reception to pick up a first down and seal the victory.

Tight-end Andrews had a career-high afternoon for receiving yards (112) and is on course to have a terrific season with the ravens.

As for the Cardinals, Murray went 25-for-40 for 349-yards, while both Christian Kirk and Fitzgerald has 100+ receiving yards in the game.

The Ravens are on the road in Week 3 when they travel to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Arizona have a home game against the struggling Carolina Panthers, who lost to divisional rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Thursday night.