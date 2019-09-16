"Next Man Up" For The Kansas City Chiefs, says Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said it's a “next man up” mentality after the Kansas City Chiefs come from behind to beat the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

The Raiders had a 10-0 advantage inside the first quarter after Derek Carr’s pass was brought in by Tyrell Williams for a four-yard touchdown.

Demarcus Robinson’s 44-yard touchdown reception saw the momentum swing in Kansas City’s favour, near the end of the first quarter.

Mahomes threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter to Mecole Hardman, Travis Kelce and then Robinson and had a remarkable 278 passing yards in the second quarter alone.

Neither the Raiders or the Chiefs managed to get going on offense in the second-half and the game finished 28-10 at Oakland Coliseum.

Robinson Steps Up With Two Touchdowns

The injury to Tyreek Hill, who had 1,593 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 2018, has meant the Chiefs were looking for their other receivers to step up.

Sammy Watkins was the man to do that in the Week 1 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Robinson stepped up with a huge performance this week.

The receiver had six receptions for 172-yards a pair of touchdowns and Mahomes emphasised that the injury to Hill means it gives another receiver to step up and make “big plays”.

Mahomes said: “That’s one thing about this offense, I just go through my reads and whoever is open is open. I just try to give them chances to make plays.

“They (the Raiders) focussed on trying to take away Sammy (Watkins) after his big game last week and it gave other guys opportunities to make plays. That’s how we roll on the offense, every week it’s someone else that makes plays. If we can keep doing that, hopefully we’ll keep having success.”

Too Much “Sloppiness” From The Offense

The scoreless second-half come as a bit of a surprise considering Mahomes threw four touchdown passes in the first-half and had 313 passing yards to go alongside that.

Mahomes spoke about that remarkable second quarter, but also believes the offense weren’t as efficient as they normally are.

“We were just hitting on the plays,” he added. “We kept the same game plan, called the same plays and we hit on them in the second quarter and missed them in other parts of the game.

“We had a great quarter. As an offense, there was too much sloppiness. We weren’t as efficient as what we usually are.”

The Chiefs return to Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday as they host the Baltimore Ravens, who have started the season with back-to-back wins. Oakland are on the road in Week 3, against the Minnesota Vikings.