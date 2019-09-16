Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky Always Believed Kicker Eddy Pineiro Would Make Game-Winning Field Goal

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said he was “pretty positive” kicker Eddy Pineiro was going to win the game with a walk-off field goal at Mile High.

During an incredibly close first-half of football, where neither side managed to find the end zone, the Chicago Bears were ahead 6-3 at half-time.

David Montgomery’s five-yard rushing touchdown, in the third quarter, but there was drama right to the very end as the lead changed hands twice in the final 37 seconds of the game.

Joe Flacco’s touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders was followed up by a successful two-point conversion, with the pair linking up again for the Denver Broncos.

However, Trubisky completed a pass to Allen Robinson with one second remaining on the game clock and Pineiro stepped up and nailed a 53-yard field goal to win the game for the Bears.

Pineiro Holds Nerve In Final Seconds

After Cody Parkey missed the chance to clinch victory for the Bears against the Philadelphia Eagles, a kick known as the ‘double doink’, Chicago went in search of a new kicker in the off-season.

Pineiro was one of nine kickers to be put through their paces throughout the off-season and made it through to become the number one choice. He was called upon with the game on the line against the and Trubisky believed he was going to make the kick.

“I was pretty positive he was going to put it through,” the quarterback said in his press conference. “He’s got a lot of confidence right now and we’re behind him 100 per cent of the way. He feeds of that and we feed off him as well, that energy.

“He got two big kicks earlier in the game and I was pretty positive that was going to go through. He made a heck of a kick. A great snap by Pat, a great hold by the other Pat. It was a great operation, it’s good to see that happen for Eddie.”

Bears' Passing Game Underwhelming

After losing to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, the Bears followed that up by scraping past the Broncos, but their offense failed to really get going again. Trubisky went 16-for-27 for just 120-yards and didn’t throw a touchdown pass for the second consecutive week.

However, the quarterback did keep his composure on the final passing play of the game, a dart straight down the middle to Robinson to set his side up for a field goal. Trubisky spoke about the final play, saying they knew they had to give their kicker a chance.

“I knew it was going to be the last play, but we somehow had to get into position to give the special team and Eddie a chance. I liked our call. I just knew I needed to buy a bit more time to let the middle open up.”

The Bears are back on the road next Sunday when they take on the Washington Redskins, while the Broncos are also on their travels as they go to Lambeau Field to face Green Bay.