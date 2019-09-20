New England Patriots release Antonio Brown

The New England Patriots have released Antonio Brown. The wide receiver played one game with the team, last week in Miami, before the club announced they have parted ways with the former Pittsburgh Steelers star admist an NFL investigation into sexual assault charges.

Patriots release statement, Brown responds on social media

The team, who have outscored their first two opponents 76-3, released a statement that read "the New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the last 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time."

Brown took to social media to respond, tweeting "thanks for the opportunity" moments before the news of his release broke while on Instagram he said "sometime people try to destroy you precisely because they recognize your power not because they don't see it, but because they see it and don't want it to exist."

Belichick walks out of press conference after series of questions regarding wide receiver

As they prepare to host their archrivals, the New York Jets, coach Bill Belichick held his weekly press conference, which he opened by saying "there are some things that we are looking into, but I'm not going to comment on any off the field situations or questions on that." He walked out of after just three and a half minutes with nearly every question being about Brown and the allegations he is facing.

In his lone start for the defending Super Bowl champions, Brown caught four passes for 59 yards and a touchdown in New England's 43-0 thrashing of the Miami Dolphins. The seven-time Pro Bowler will now look for his third team in less than two weeks.

Drew Rosenhaus, Brown's agent, released the following statement: "it's unfortunate things didn't work out with the Patriots. But Antonio is healthy and looking forward to his next opportunity in the NFL. He wants to play the game he loves and he Hope's to play for another team soon."

Troubles continue for former Steelers standout

Since being traded from Pittsburgh, where he spent the first nine years of his career, to Oakland, Brown has been in constant trouble. First, he suffered frostbite in his feet after a cryotherapy "accident". He missed extended time thereafter because of helmet issues and nearly fought Raiders general manager Mike Mayock.

After hiring a public relations firm to get himself off of Oakland, he was released and subsequently signed by the Patriots. Three days after that, he was accused of raping his former trainer Britney Taylor, the last of three separate incidents involving the two. A second woman has come out accusing Brown of sexual misconduct, which appeared to be the final straw for New England.