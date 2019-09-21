Miami Dolphins vs Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Miami Dolphins vs Dallas Cowboys live stream online, TV channel, roster preview and score updates of the 2019 NFL. Kickoff time: Miami Dolphins vs Dallas Cowboys: 1pm ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Lastest games
It was in 2015 that Cowboys and Dolphins met for the last time in the NFL. Dallas beat Miami (24-14) in a game with enough errors from both QB's, but in the end Tony Romo's two touchdown passes made the difference.
How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Dallas Cowboys Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: FOX.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX and NFL Game Pass.
Key player: Dallas
Amari Cooper, WR Dallas. After Michael Gallup's knee injury, Cooper will take on even greater importance in Dallas' attack. So far this season, he's already scored two touchdowns and has 150 yards.
Key player: Miami
Josh Rosen, QB. After his exchange to Miami and with the two defeats of the team, Rosen in the week has become the starting field marsical. He will be looking for an acceptable performance in Dallas so that he can remain in the starting line-up for the remainder of the 2019 season.
Cowboys: Trouble-Free Triumph in Washington
Dallas Cowboys visited FedEX Field last Sunday. They started losing the game (0-7), but there was a big reaction from Dak Prescott and company. The Dallas QB threw three scoring, plus a TD of 'Zeke' Elliott by land dictated the score of (31-21).
Dolphins: Humiliated at Home by the Pats
Miami showed very badly in its second home game of 2019. They were whitewashed by New England (43-0) and showed the defense of the Patriots to intercept on two occasions Fitrzpatrick. With the score so high, Josh Rosen had to enter as QB of the Dolphins.
Dallas: Stay One of NFC's Best
In the first two weeks, Dallas has demonstrated a good level, although it still does not face quality rivals. Dak Prescott has commanded the Cowboys offensive and so far, have not depended on the ground attack with Ezekiel Elliott.
Miami: Surprise with Josh Rosen
After a worrying start for Miami, Head Coach Brian Flores has decided to give the title as QB to Josh Rosen, a player who came in exchange from the Arizona Cardinals.
Kick-off time 1PM ET
The Miami Dolphins vs Dallas Cowboys match will be played at the AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, US. The kick-off is scheduled at 1pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL season game: Miami Dolphins vs Dallas Cowboys!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.