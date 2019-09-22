Los Angeles Rams vs Cleveland Browns: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NFL 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Los Angeles Rams vs Cleveland Browns live stream online, TV channel, roster preview and score updates of the 2019 NFL. Kickoff time: Los Angeles Rams vs Cleveland Browns: 8:15pm ET.
Los Angeles Rams: Starter QB: to be confirmed.
Cleveland Browns: Starter QB: to be confirmed.
Last Games
From the year 2000 until today, the franchises have faced 4 times with three victories for the Rams, and only one for the Browns
How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Cleveland Browns Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: NBC.
If you want to directly stream it: NBC and NFL Game Pass.
Defensive key player Browns
When Myles Garret is in full physical condition, Browns exerts a lot of pressure on the quaterback, and the defense grows exponentially. We know that with pressure on it, Goff has to make bad decisions
Defensive Key player Rams
Aaron Donald is better defensive of the NFL. When he is in the field, the pressure to the marshal guarantees, and the runnings backs by his side have an average of negative yards for each run. No one can stop in a manly way and they need a player to control it
Key offensive player Browns
After his spectacular return to Metlife, Odell Beckham Jr. must demonstrate that in the face of very dangerous defenses he can be an extremely dangerous player
Key ofensive player Los Angeles
After scoring his first TD in week 2, Gurley must show that his injury has passed and may be the same player from the previous season. When Gurley is in good physical condition, the Rams are a team practically unstoppable in offensives
Browns: Be a team with con all the letters
In this game, the Browns will try to show the whole United States that they can be a great team and they are not just names or marketing
Rams: Prove they are the best team in the NFC
With an excellent offensive game led by Jared Goff and a defense led by the best defender in the NFL, Aaron Donald, they want to show that he has many aspirations to get back to the next Super Bowl
Browns: Positivo record
After the resounding defeat in local condition against the Titans and the triumph in New Jersey against the Jets, the Browns will want to take the victory to obtain a record of two wins and one lost and fight to lead the North Division of the AFC
Rams: Keep winning
His victories this season were against the Panthers in Carolina and at home against the Saints
Browns: Consolidation
After achieving their first win of the year against the Jets at Metlife Stadium, the Browns will want to prove that they are a disputing team this year against the National Conference champion who is undefeated in two games played
Los Angeles Rams want to remain undefeated this season
The team led by Sean Mcvay have a 2-0 record and will want to get the third consecutive win of the season on their visit to Ohio
Kick-off time
Los Angeles Rams vs Cleveland Browns match will be played at the stadium FirstEnergy, in Ohio, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:20 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NFL season game: Los Angeles Rams vs Cleveland Browns!
My name is Christian Torres and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.