Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs: Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes Lock Horns in Arrowhead Stadium

Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, two of the youngest quarterbacks in the NFL, lock horns when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Baltimore have scored the most amount of points across the first two weeks of the season, against the Miami Dolphins and the Arizona Cardinals.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City offense looks as dangerous as it ever has done, with threats all across their roster. The match has all the makings to be one of the highlights of the season.

The conditions are expected to be rainy, which could put more emphasis on the running game of both teams and also special teams.

Embed from Getty Images

Jackson Proving Doubters Wrong

The Ravens were going one way last season and made the decision to introduce Jackson into the team, eventually replacing Joe Flacco as the team's starting quarterback.

After the disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the Playoffs, many people doubted Jackson would be the person to take over as the QB in Baltimore.

“Not bad for a running back” was Jackson’s response, post-game, in Week 1 when he smashed several records during the 59-10 win against the Dolphins.

In Week 2, the second-year quarterback came up against the Cardinals, where he had over 100 rushing yards, more than what Arizona had combined.

Jackson has got the job done in the first two weeks of the season. The Ravens have a fresh look to both sides of the ball too. Receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown and running-back Mark Ingram have also made big statements in the first two weeks.

Embed from Getty Images

Mahomes Lighting Up The NFL, Again

It’s coming as no surprise that Mahomes is lighting up the NFL again. From one quarterback, who is breaking through, to one that has already done that and is leading the way in the league.

Just like the Ravens, the Chiefs have started the season very well and come into the Week 3 match-up off the back of two impressive victories.

The 40-26 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars was followed up with a 26-10 victory against the Oakland Raiders. If the forecast is to be believed, Darrel Williams and LeSean McCoy could be key for the clash in Arrowhead.

Sammy Watkins was the deep threat against the Jaguars, while Demarcus Robinson caught six of his targets for 172-yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders.

Prediction

The eyes of the footballing world will, most definitely, be on this one. Jackson and Mahomes are two very exciting quarterbacks, who have enjoyed a very good start to the 2019 season.

When the two sides faced last season, the Ravens ‘D’ caused problems for the Chiefs, despite the final score, and will be aiming to disrupt the offensive line of the Chiefs and get to Mahomes early. It’s going to be a close game, but I can see the Ravens coming away with a win.

Chiefs 21 Ravens 24