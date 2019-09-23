New England Patriots 30-14 New York Jets: Brady, New England dominate hapless Jets

The New England Patriots have improved to 3-0 on the season with a comfortable 30-14 victory over the New York Jets. New England quarterback Tom Brady completed 28 of 40 passes for 306 yards with two touchdowns to pace the Patriots' offense.

New England gets off to a fast start over depleted Jets

The defending Super Bowl champions opened the scoring in the first quarter with a five-yard touchdown by running back Sony Michel to go ahead 6-0. Brady then tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Dorsett as the Patriots ended the first quarter up 13-0.

Julian Edelman was on the receiving end of Brady's second touchdown toss from three yards out in the second quarter as New England took a 20-0 lead into halftime. They extended the lead to 23-0 in the third quarter on a 37-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski.

Rex Burkhead capped the scoring for New England with a 2 yard run to make it 30-0 for the Patriots. The Jets got on the board in the fourth quarter when Arthur Maulet recovered a muffed punt in the end zone to make it 30-7 and Jamal Adams intercepted Patriots backup Jarrett Stidham and returned it 61 yards for a touchdown to close the scoring.

The Jets came into the game banged up with several key players out on both sides of the ball and it showed as New England took their opening drive of the game nine plays in 88 yards, capped off by Michel's run into the end zone.

After a New York punt, the Patriots only needed three plays to cash in again as Brady registered his 523rd career touchdown pass, eclipsing Drew Brees for second on the all-time list with his strike to Dorsett.

The five-time Super Bowl champion then led a ten play, 59 yard drive, culminating in his touchdown to Edelman as the Patriots extended their lead, the Jets punting on all six of their first half possessions, totaling just 67 yards.

Patriots put game away, Jets score two late touchdowns to enter bye week winless

After forcing New England to punt on their opening possession of the third quarter, the Jets turned the ball over for the first time, Patriots safety Devin McCourty intercepted New York third-string quarterback Luke Falk, who was just 12 of 22 for 98 yards and an interception.

Five plays later, Gostkowski converted the turnover into three points as booted his first field goal of the day to give New England a 23-0 lead. After yet another punt, the Patriots put together their final scoring drive of the day, which spanned ten plays over 75 yards with Burkhead cashing in.

With the game long decided, Patriots return man Gunner Olszewski muffed Jets punter Lachlen Edwards' punt at his own eight, which Maulet recovered in the end zone. Two possessions later, Stidham's pass intended for Branden Bolden was picked off by Adams, who registered his first career touchdown.

The Patriots travel to Orchard Park next week for an AFC East showdown with Josh Allen and the 3-0 Buffalo Bills while the Jets will head into their bye week hoping to get healthy and will return on October 6th to face Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles.