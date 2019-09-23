Baltimore Ravens 28-33 Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes Guides Chiefs To Victory To Remain Unbeaten

Patrick Mahomes continued his electric start to the season with three touchdown passes during the Kansas City Chiefs’ 33-28 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Mark Ingram put the Ravens on the board first, with a three-yard rushing touchdown, but, just like they done in Week 2, the Chiefs stormed ahead in the second quarter.

LeSean McCoy, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman all scored as the Chiefs recorded 23-unanswered points to lead at half-time.

Ingram scored his second touchdown on the opening drive of the second-half, but McCoy’s catch and run into the end zone made it 30-13 with one quarter to go.

Baltimore threatened to come back, with Ingram and Lamar Jackson scoring rushing touchdowns, but Mahomes and the offense put the game on ice with a completion to Darrel Williams late in the game.

Ravens Strike First At Arrowhead Stadium

Going into the game, both the Chiefs and the Ravens were both 2-0, while Mahomes and Jackson were two of the top quarterbacks, starring in the first two weeks of the season.

Matthew Judon sacked Mahomes on an important third down, on Kansas City’s opening drive, to force the home side to punt the ball away.

Baltimore put the first points on the board when Ingram rounded off an 84-yard drive with a three-yard rushing touchdown. Head coach John Harbaugh tried to set the tone early with a gutsy call, but the Ravens were unsuccessful with a two-point conversion.

The Chiefs blew away the Oakland Raiders with an outstanding second quarter last weekend, and they done just the same against the Ravens in Week 3. McCoy got the ball rolling with a one-yard score.

Chiefs Respond In The Second Quarter With Three Touchdowns

After failing to get the yardage on fourth down, the Ravens turned the ball over. This proved to be costly as Mahomes took full advantage of a short field. Mahomes floated a pass to the back of the end zone and Robinson hauled it in with one hand – a truly outstanding catch.

Kansas City and their offense have the ability to hurt any team at any moment. Inside their own 20-yard line, Baltimore were looking to make a stop and get the ball back towards the end of the first-half.

Mahomes had other ideas when he went deep to Hardman, who caught the ball before racing away from the secondary and breaking into the end zone. The Chiefs had a 23-6 lead at the break after that 83-yard play.

Baltimore needed a response, and they provided one. It took nine plays, eight of which were on the ground, to march down the field and Ingram rushed right and into the end zone for a 19-yard score.

McCoy’s 14-yard catch and run, into the end zone, gave Mahomes his third passing touchdown of the game, which meant the Chiefs had a 17-point lead going into the final quarter.

Ingram Scores His Third Touchdown

The Ravens faced a big fourth down play, Jackson evaded a couple of tackles and threw down the field, before taking a big hit, and receiver Seth Roberts hauled in the pass on the two-yard line.

For the third time in the game, Ingram punched the ball into the end zone, tying the franchise record for most rushing touchdowns in a single game. However, for the second time, the Ravens failed on a two-point conversion as Jackson was tackled before he could break the goal line.

Justin Tucker and Harrison Butker kicked field goals, but the Ravens just wouldn’t go away and made it a five-point game when Jackson scored on a nine-yard touchdown run, evading two tackles in the process.

With under two-minutes remaining, the Chiefs were facing a third down, knowing a first down would ice the game. The Ravens expected the run, Mahomes rolled out of the pocket and completed a pass to Williams for the first down.

Mahomes won the battle of the two quarterbacks, having 374 passing yards and three touchdown passes come the end of the game. Baltimore will take positives from the game, with running-back Ingram having 103 rushing yards and three touchdowns at the end of the game.

The Ravens are back at home in Week 4 when they host AFC North rivals, the Cleveland Browns, who have started the season 1-2. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are on the road against a Detroit Lions side, who are still unbeaten after two wins and a tie.